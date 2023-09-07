Fortnite: Land at Relentless Retreat or Sanguine Suites and reach top 20 players remaining

Relentless Retreat and Sanguine Suites are two of the latest Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. They both belong to Kado Thorne and have Vaults located beneath them. They are heavily guarded and feature some amazing loot - that's if players are able to navigate the numerous dangers that are associated with these Named Locations.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 2 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to reach the top 20 players remaining in a match. However, there's a small catch involved. You are only allowed to land at Relentless Retreat or Sanguine Suites for this challenge. Once the task has been completed, you will be awarded 15,000 experience points.

How to land at Relentless Retreat or Sanguine Suites and reach top 20 players remaining in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Land at Relentless Retreat or Sanguine Suites, either lock down the area or rotate, and lastly survive until only 20 players are left in the match.

1) Land at Relentless Retreat or Sanguine Suites

Try to land on high-ground or at the edge of the Named Location (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is easy. You will have to land at either Relentless Retreat or Sanguine Suites. Since both these Named Locations are hot-drop zones in nearly every match, caution should be taken when trying to land here. The best thing to do would be to wait for a match in which the Battle Bus' route is furthest away from them.

Given the distance, most players will avoid gliding so far to reach the location as it will set them back in terms of time spent on the ground looting. This should reduce the competition and make it easy to land without being shot out of the sky.

2) Secure the area or rotate out of it

Flight or fight (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once on the ground at either of the Named Locations, you have two options: If you feel up to the task, you can secure and lockdown the area or if you are not confident, you can rotate out of the area. This is an individual choice and it is up to you to decide which option will be better.

3) Stay alive until 20 players are left in the match

Use the Rocket Ram to cover long distances with ease (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Irrespective of which aforementioned option you choose, the ultimate goal is to stay alive until there are 20 players left in the match. Depending on the Storm Circle, you can either play it safe and rotate early or fly about the map using the Rocket Ram. Consider using the Forecast Towers to make it easier to see the upcoming Storm Circle.

Once you manage to stay alive until 20 players are left in the match, 15,000 experience points will be awarded to you. Although it is not a lot, it will help you level-up and unlock cosmetics featured on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass.

