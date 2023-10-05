Fortnite: Deal damage to opponents while hip firing assault rifles or SMGs

ARs and SMGs are the go to weapons of choice in Fortnite. Although both are good at close-range engagements, ARs in particular can be used for mid-range and long-range fights as well. Although it does take some skill to use both weapons proficiently, in general, SMGs are easier to use for starters. The only issue is having to deal with the recoil when firing from the hip.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 6 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to learn to fire from the hip. The task at hand is to deal damage to opponents while hip firing ARs or SMGs. Since this is purely combat oriented, the payout in experience points is substantially higher and sits at 24,000.

Deal damage to opponents while hip firing assault rifles or SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Find an AR or SMG, look for opponents, and finally, deal damage to them.

1) Where to find ARs and SMGs

Search Chests to find ARs and SMGs (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

ARs and SMGs come in a variety of rarities and types. Given the prevalent situation at hand, some are better than others. That said, they can be found in Chests, obtained from claiming Capture Points, and even by securing Combat Caches. However, if you do not feel like putting in an effort looking for them, you can simply pick one off the ground and start using it.

2) Where to find opponents

Plenty of opponents can be found at Kado Thorne's properties (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While opponents can be found nearly all across the island, they tend to congregate at a few select areas. This has to do with how loot is distributed across the map. Certain Named Locations such as Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat are hot-drop areas this season. Landing here at the start of the match is guaranteed to get you plenty of opponents to engage with, but be careful as things can get overwhelming.

3) Best ways to deal using ARs or SMGs in hip-fire mode

Get close to the opponent before opening fire (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After you have acquired an AR or SMG, depending on your playstyle and the environment, you can use a variety of tactics to deal damage. When using an AR, try to get close to an opponent and shoot at them from behind cover. It is okay if the first few shots miss as lining up the target will take some time. Just be sure to fire in bursts to keep recoil to the minimum.

When using an SMG, the goal is to run-and-gun to get close to the opponent while dealing damage. This will limit their ability to counter-attack using a shotgun and make it easier for you to deal damage at close-range. Since SMGs have high recoil, try firing in bursts to minimize the crosshair's bloom.

