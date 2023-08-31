Fortnite: Claim Capture Points 

Capture Points were added to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1. When claimed, they drop high-tier loot that is useful for any situation. This includes weapons, ammo, and even Slurp Juice. In Chapter 4 Season 4, they are still a viable means to loot-up at the start of the match. In fact, claiming a Capture Point is one of the best things you can do in every match.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to claim Capture Points. Although this task is time consuming and may involve a certain degree of combat, you will be well compensated for the same with 35,000 experience points.

How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Land at a Named Location that has a Capture Point, and secure it before anyone else does.

1) Land at a Named Location

Choose a Named Location to start the challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Capture Points can only be found at Named Locations. While this seems rather odd, given that they require a lot of space, this was the best design choice at hand. That said, if they did appear at Landmarks as well, they would have lost their charm by now.

On that note, to find a Capture Point, you will have to land at one of the many Named Locations in-game. However, be warned not all of them have this gameplay feature, here's a list:

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Steamy Springs

Kenjutsu Crossing

Knotty Nets

Slappy Shores

Rumble Ruins

Creeky Compound

Brutal Bastion

Shady Stilts

Breakwater Bay

There are a total of 11 Capture Points in-game as of the update v26.10, but this may be subject to change in the future. The Named Locations without Capture Points are Mega City, Relentless Retreat, Eclipsed Estate, and Sanguine Suites.

There's no space in Mega City to host a Capture Point and the other three new Named Locations contain Vaults belonging to Kado Thorne. As such, placing Capture Points in them will distort the entire "Heist" theme of Chapter 4 Season 4

2) Find the Capture Point and claim it

Hold the Capture Point for 45 seconds to secure it (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once at a Named Location that has a Capture Point, the only thing left to do is to claim it for yourself. Irrespective of the number of teammates present on your team, securing a Capture Point will take 45 seconds. You will have to protect the area and secure it for the duration to ensure opponents do not takeover the Capture Point.

Once secured, loot will be dispersed from the Capture Point for you to pick up. The task will have to be carried out a total of five times to earn 35,000 experience points. While this may sound hectic, there is no need to rush as the challenge will last until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

