Fortnite: Where to search Produce Boxes, Ice Machines, or Coolers

The key to survival in Fortnite is securing good loot, and players who are able to climb aboard the "loot train" will invariably come out on top of things. That said, Epic Games has a fun challenge lined up this week which involves searching for certain openable loot containers on the island.

Players who manage to open five Produce Boxes, Ice Machines, or Coolers will be rewarded with 20,000 XP. The task at hand is trivial and should be achievable within the span of a single match.

Search five Produce Boxes, Ice Machines, or Coolers for 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

A step-by-step guide on where to search Produce Boxes, Ice Machines, or Coolers in Fortnite

1) Produce Boxes

Produce Boxes have fixed spawn locations on the map, and finding them shouldn't be too challenging. They contain fruits, vegetables, and other consumable items.

For the most part, they can be found in and around kitchens in all POIs on the island. A few of them even spawn in gas stations and small landmarks. Here are a few safe locations to find them:

Willow's Haunt

Syndicate Shoals

In and around Reality Tree

Happy Camper

Grim Gables

All Produce Box locations in Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

In addition to these locations, they can be found quite literally on all parts of the map. You don't really need to land in any specific area to find a few. Over the course of the match, you will undoubtedly run into half a dozen Produce Boxes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

2) Ice Machines

Ice Machines are not that great in terms of the loot they provide, and those looking to acquire fish should just fish instead. However, given that searching them will result in gaining a large sum of XP, it's worth the hassle.

Ice Machines can be found practically all across the map. Although they are concentrated in and around POIs, there are a few isolated ones as well. Here are a few areas where they can be found:

In and around Willow's Haunt

Cloudy Condos

Sandblast Estates

Shroom Station

All Ice Machine locations in Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Given that searching Ice Machines is a waste of time due to the poor loot they provide, you shouldn't focus too much on finding them. Coming across them naturally while in a match is the best option.

3) Coolers

When it comes to good things coming in small packages, Coolers are at the top of the list. They spawn all over the island and provide some of the best loot in the game. By the time Chapter 3 Season 1 was in full swing, Coolers had already cemented their place in Fortnite.

When opened, they provide several consumable items, out of which Chug Splashes are the most widely sought after. Here are a few locations on the map where they spawn in clusters:

Chonker's Speedway

Cloudy Condos

Fort Jonesy

Synapse Station

In and around Shiny Sound

All Cooler locations in Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

A good strategy to use when it comes to Coolers is to open them during the early game. Players can use Chug Splashes to shield up at a moment's notice.

