Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: All Safe locations

Safes were first introduced to Fortnite back in Chapter 2 Season 5. As the name suggests, players can open/search these to obtain gold bars. This in-game currency can be used to upgrade weapons, purchase items/services from NPCs, and hire them as well.

While Bounty Boards and Cash Registers are also a good way to farm gold bars, none of these are as useful and easy as a Safe. Opening a single Safe gives players 75 gold bars and, with over 70 Safes to be located on the island in the current season, there's a gold rush just waiting to happen. That said, here's where to find them in-game.

All Safe locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Snow/mountain biome

Safes in the Snow/Mountain biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Since Fortnite Chapter 3 began, this portion of the map has been covered in snow. By the looks of it, the region will be snowbound until the very end of the season or until Chrome consumes it all. Here are the five main Safe locations in this region:

Rave Cave

Wreck Ravine

Logjam Junction

Grim Gables

The Flairship

When it comes to searching for Safes, there's no better POI on the island than Rave Cave. Given how hard the mountain biome can be to navigate, opening all the Safes here and calling it a day is a good idea.

Grass biome

Safes in the Grass biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

In this biome, players can "touch grass" and experience the great outdoors in-game. At the start of Chapter 3 Season 4, most of the island was covered in grass, but with the spread of Chrome, it's slowly beginning to shrink. Nevertheless, players looking for Safes can find them at these POIs and landmarks:

Tilted Towers

Tow-Away Beach

Sleepy Sound

Unremarkable House

Syndicate Shoals

Loot Lava Volcano Station

While Titled Towers is the best location on this list with 12 Safes, players will need a lot more than luck to survive the opening minutes of the match in this POI. That said, Sleepy Sound is a better and safer alternative.

Chrome biome

Safes in the Chrome biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

What started as a smudge on the island is now spreading like wildfire. Six major in-game POIs have been consumed by Chrome. While this substance is not all bad, it is spearheading the downfall of the game's current reality. Those looking to make a quick buck while the island slowly comes to an end can find Safes at these locations:

Flutter Barn

Cloudy Condos

Shimmering Shrines

Unnamed Gas Station

Chrome Crossroads

Lustrous Lagoon

With Chrome being the highlight of this season, all POIs that have been consumed have become hot-drop locations in-game. That said, if players manage to luck out or if the Battle Bus' route is far from Lustrous Lagoon, it's the best place to search for Safes, with seven to be found in the area.

Alien biome

Safes in the Alien biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The alien biome is currently decaying and the Reality Tree is all but dead. While life is teeming in and around this POI, Chrome is gradually starting to take hold. At this point, it's only a matter of time before the tree is fully consumed. Nevertheless, those brave enough to venture into this biome will find a few Safes at this location:

Greasy Grove

Since Greasy Grove is not exactly the safest of locations to land at the start of the game, players looking for gold bars here will have to be careful. Considering the many places to hide within the POI, getting ambushed is a real possibility.

Desert biome

Safes in the Desert biome (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There's a saying that life always finds a way and while that's true even for the desert biome in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, nothing lasts forever. That said, these POIs and landmarks are not yet affected by Chrome. Players can find unopened Safes at these locations:

Arid Acres

The Driftwood

Synapse Station

Chateau Bob

Rocky Reels

Although Cloudy Condos has the highest number of Safes in the desert biome, it's also the most active POI during the early-game. That being said, players seeking gold bars can try their luck at Synapse Station. For those seeking infamy and gold bars, The Driftwood is the perfect place to land.

