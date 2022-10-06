Fortnite players have always wanted to level up using gold bars, and now that the new Seasonal Weekly quest is here, they can. One of the challenges requires players to spend 100 gold bars in a single match. This is relatively easy to achieve, given how intense a battle royale match can get.

Thankfully, Fortnite has many in-game options where players can spend gold bars. Spending 100 gold bars in a single match should be a piece of cake. Players have multiple options to choose from, whether upgrading a weapon or using a mending machine. Once completed, the quest will reward players with 20,000 XP.

For the unversed, the gold bars are an in-game currency that Loopers can only use inside a Fortnite match. Players can harvest them inside the game, but there is a limit on how much can be collected.

Fortnite: How to spend 100 gold bars in a single match - A step-by-step guide

This challenge, without a doubt, is the easiest one in the latest weekly quest. Not only that, but it is also the most unique. Players have the freedom to do anything with the gold bars and use them to supplement their gameplay.

This challenge is divided into two major parts. They are:

Collecting Gold bars

Spending Gold bars

Collecting Gold bars

Location of all the cash registers on the map. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

While most Fortnite players maintain a substantial quantity of gold bars, it is plausible that some players don't have the bare minimum required to complete the challenge. Such players will first need to collect at least 100 gold bars and then spend them. There are several different ways to collect gold bars.

Players can loot cash registers. Located all over Fortnite island, cash registers can be found in almost every POI and landmark. Gold bars also spawn in chests and vaults. Players can also collect gold bars from opponents they have eliminated. Another method to get gold bars is by using the bounty boards and completing a bounty.

Spending Gold bars

Upgrading a weapon is the easiest way to spend 100 gold bars. (Image via Sportskeeda)

It can take some time for players who need to collect 100 gold bars. However, players with disposable gold bars should be able to complete the challenge quickly. All they need to do is spend 100 gold bars on anything they desire. However, this needs to be done within a single match.

The easiest way to do this is by upgrading a weapon on an upgrade bench located all over the map. Players can also use gold bars to hire NPCs. They can also spend gold bars on mending machines to heal up. There are many other exciting ways to spend gold bars in the game. Players can spend it on anything that they think is suitable.

Epic Games first rolled out the gold bars in Chapter 2 Season 5. What distinguishes this challenge from the others is the availability of gold bars. When Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 started, players were taken aback by seeing the gold bars from the previous season intact. There is no information on whether this was a glitch or a new feature in the game.

