Fortnite: Where to find and land at The Driftwood

Interestingly, pirates are present on the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. These scallywags once sailed the high seas and looted anything they could find, but nowadays with Chrome consuming everything on the island, they keep to themselves. While the crew may have long dispersed, their captain, an NPC known as Blackheart, can be found aboard The Driftwood.

The pirate ship is one of the oldest landmarks in the game and is currently flying over the desert biome. For those seeking infamy and fortune aboard this vessel, it can be found moored northwest of Flutter Barn. It's unclear why it's anchored there, but there must be a good reason.

Find and land at The Driftwood to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

It's possible that Blackheart set out to save some souls before they were consumed by Chrome. However, given his in-game voice lines, he's not really sure how he got there to begin with. That being said, players will have to land twice on The Driftwood to earn 20,000 XP. Here's how to do it.

Where to find and land at The Driftwood in Fortnite - A step-by-step guide

Follow these easy steps to find and land on The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Start a new game and make sure that the Battle Bus' route is relatively close to The Driftwood pirate ship

Wait until the Battle Bus is next to Flutter Barn before jumping out

When exiting the bus, don't go into a death dive and head straight down, instead switch between diving and gliding to get into an optimal position

Land on the lower deck of the ship to find the most amount of loot quickly

Repeat the process in another match to complete the challenge and earn 20,000 XP

Keep in mind that The Driftwood POI is very popular in-game. In every match, a few players will attempt to land here and gear up. Since the challenge involves merely landing on the pirate ship, if needed, players can simply rotate to another location to avoid getting caught in a gunfight.

The easiest way to do this would be to take the zipline and head to the Arid Acres landmark and use the balloon to redeploy. On that note, those intending to stay at The Driftwood will find plenty of loot there. There are more than enough chests, ammo boxes, and floor loot for two players to kit themselves out nicely.

Additionally, if players are able to find two keys, they can open the vault that's located on the lowest deck on the ship. However, this is easier said than done as finding these keys depends on one's luck. Nevertheless, given how common they have become, finding two every match is not that hard.

Is it worth landing at The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Although The Driftwood landmark is not the best POI in the current season, it is still a fun place to land. Players can interact with Blackheart and even use the cannons aboard the vessel to attack opponents.

On that note, staying at The Driftwood is not the brightest of ideas. Given the limited amount of loot, players will eventually have to rotate mid-game or risk running low on supplies if they engage in a fight. By the time the third circle begins forming, rotating to greener pastures is ideal.

