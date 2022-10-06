Where is the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the Reality Tree can be found in the decaying alien biome, situated in the western hemisphere of the island. When it first appeared, it was bursting and teeming with life. It gave off an aura, unlike any other entity on the island, and was covered with flora as far as one could see.

Sadly, this unique POI is presently in a state of decay. The Reality Tree has shed its leaves and the area surrounding it is slowly dying. The giant mushrooms have turned brownish yellow and the nearby trees are a foreshadowing tone of orange. To add to this, Chrome structures are slowly but surely taking over the area.

Following the latest update v22.10, even more Chrome hexagonal pillars have appeared in and around the tree. Many leakers predict that by the time this season comes to an end, the entire POI will be covered in Chrome. While some would state that the spread is rather slow in comparison to other parts of the island, there's a valid reason for this.

Why is Chrome taking so long to cover the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

As far as anyone can tell, since the Reality Tree is connected to The Zero Point in some way, the power flowing through it is resisting the spread of Chrome. For the time being, this is the most logical reason.

To put this into perspective, there was no Chrome at the large unnamed gas station POI, located southwest of Herald's Sanctum. However, after the recent Fortnite update v22.10, it is completely covered in Chrome.

The Reality Tree, on the other hand, has barely any Chrome around it, despite it being one of the first POIs to be affected by the substance when the season began. This goes to show that The Zero Point's energy is somehow slowing down the spread of Chrome.

Nevertheless, just as flowing water erodes rock over time, so too shall Chrome consume everything in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. That being said, players should visit the POI before it becomes unrecognizable. Epic Games is rewarding players with 20,000 XP for visiting the Reality Tree and, ironically, Herald's Sanctum in a single match.

What will happen when the Reality Tree has been consumed by Chrome?

Honestly, no one seems to know at this point. Even Fortnite theorists have no idea as to what may happen. However, it should be noted that The Herald can still be seen viewing the dying Reality Tree through her orb at her Sanctum.

While it may seem dead considering that all of its leaves have been shed, given that she's staring at it all day long, perhaps there's more than meets the eye at play. With the energy of The Zero Point pulsating through the Reality Tree, it's likely able to resist Chrome.

Von Darker/ SAC: VonDarker @vondarkerreal



The chrome has taken over the Santuary. Now its up to Omega to rescue everyone. That tornado almost sucked him in. But...he found an old enemy. He found a Trespasser Elite



#FortniteChapter3Season4 #FortniteParadise Fn Headcanon x #Fortography The chrome has taken over the Santuary. Now its up to Omega to rescue everyone. That tornado almost sucked him in. But...he found an old enemy. He found a Trespasser Elite Fn Headcanon x #Fortography The chrome has taken over the Santuary. Now its up to Omega to rescue everyone. That tornado almost sucked him in. But...he found an old enemy. He found a Trespasser Elite#FortniteChapter3Season4 #FortniteParadise https://t.co/cPJrTciA4x

While this could be a stretch, by the looks of it, the Reality Tree may likely be slowing down the spread of Chrome all across the island. This would also explain why the Herald's Sanctum materialized in seconds, but could not consume the island immediately afterwards.

With all that being said, it's left to be seen what happens next in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. With POIs taking to the air to avoid being covered in Chrome, the island's inhabitants will not go down without a fight.

Poll : Do you think the Reality Tree is a good POI this season? Yes. No. 0 votes