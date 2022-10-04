Fortnite update 22.10 patch notes: Stranger Things collaboration, Goo Gun, and more

Fortnite update v22.10 patch notes are yet to go live, but thanks to leakers, fans can get a good idea of what players can expect to see in-game once the downtime ends. While there aren't a lot of changes or new content add-ons in the traditional sense, the leaks seem more hyped-up than normal.

Players will soon be hot-dropping into a Chromed Paradise, switching between Super Styles, and encountering some strange things on the island. That being said, here are some of the most important things to note regarding the Fortnite update v22.10.

Fortnite update v22.10 patch notes: New content and changes

1) Chromed Map and flying POIs

HYPEX @HYPEX The Blimp is now moving, Sleepy is Chrome, Tilted Towers' No Sweat Building & The Pirate Ship are moving around the map, Butter Barn is now Chrome too, and maybe more.. The Blimp is now moving, Sleepy is Chrome, Tilted Towers' No Sweat Building & The Pirate Ship are moving around the map, Butter Barn is now Chrome too, and maybe more.. https://t.co/yAnxxHDDUZ

As predicted by leakers, Chrome has started spreading all over the island. Several POIs and landmarks have turned silvery-white. In response to the element taking over things, The Driftwood, No Sweat Insurance, and Flairship have started moving across the map.

For the time being, there's no telling where they're headed, but they will likely form a flotilla in the weeks to come. From there, the island's defenders will hold their ground — in this case, skies — until The Paradigm returns.

2) Super Styles are 'lit'

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Credits: Me & All Super Style skins + Zuri Contest style is finally here(Credits: Me & @XTigerHyperX2 All Super Style skins + Zuri Contest style is finally here(Credits: Me & @XTigerHyperX2) https://t.co/fCo1FdNwgp

Super Styles for Chapter 3 Season 4 have finally been revealed in the Fortnite update v22.10. Although the colors used are similar to last season, the styles are extremely well done. The character's face is clearly visible, and color has only been added where needed.

Considering the degree of backlash in recent times over the lack of creativity put into Super Styles, this is a welcome change. Players will be able to unlock them in-game shortly.

3) Stranger Things?!!

HYPEX @HYPEX



A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by FORTNITE x STRANGER THINGS (Vecna)???A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by @FNLeaksAndInfo FORTNITE x STRANGER THINGS (Vecna)???A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by @FNLeaksAndInfo) https://t.co/r0rp4Qhg4w

Remember how Epic Games was involved in a collaboration with Stranger Things, and the relevant cosmetics haven't been seen in-game since? Well, as it turns out, according to leakers, something may be in the works.

Discovered during downtime, a random clock codenamed "Grandfather Clock" was added to the files. Given how this type of clock was vividly used in Season 4 of Stranger Things, this is far from a coincidence. More information on this should be available in the coming days.

4) Explosive Goo Gun and Cobra DMR

The Goo Gun showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer is finally coming to the game. According to ShiinaBR, it will be added next week.

As for the Cobra DMR, it will be added today. Given that weapons are usually rolled out one by one, this makes a lot of sense. On that note, once the gun goes live, there will be two DMR-type weapons in-game.

5) Meow Skulls and Sideways monster

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Meow Skulls has been added as an NPC this update. Meow Skulls has been added as an NPC this update. https://t.co/L7Hc9Aq6oL

A brand new NPC known as Meow Skulls has been added to the game. Given that this character is featured on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, this makes a lot of sense.

In addition to the new NPC, Sideway monsters were added to the game files a few minutes ago. While their inclusion in the title cannot be confirmed just yet, they may be present in-game once the downtime ends.

6) Key Locked chests

Similar to Key Locked vaults, these chests will require a key to be unlocked. Unfortunately, while the files have been updated, there's no way of knowing if they'll appear in-game once the downtime ends.

Speaking of chests, since these will be harder to open in-game, players can expect to find very good loot in them. They'll likely contain epic and legendary tier items.

