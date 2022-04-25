Fortnite YouTuber conceptualizes a working FOV slider and it's as good as it gets

Fortnite features certain elements and weapons that set it apart from other battle royale games on the market. In the looped island, one cannot just rely on their aim or expertise with weapon loadouts. Instead, features like Building, Harvesting, and Camping play a major role in matches.

While the game provides a bunch of accessibility features for its diverse player base, it also lacks a few features that other battle royale games possess. The Fortnite community has often highlighted one such feature, and that is the FOV slider. A Field Of View, or FOV slider, allows players to adjust the range of vision that the in-game world is rendered in.

A YouTuber turned this concept into reality and showcased what different FOV settings would look like if Epic Games released the feature.

Fortnite YouTuber shows off a working FOV slider in-game

A Fortnite YouTuber named 'Brux' recently posted a video where he shows conceptualized Field of View sliders being added to the game. He jumps into a creative free-build island and plays around with replay cameras to show the final result with varying FOVs.

A 90-degree field of view in third person (Image via YouTube/BRUX)

He initially showed the viewers what an 80-degree standard FOV looks like in Fortnite and the parts that it omits from the screen. He then showcases the 90 degrees setting, which is a level higher than what loopers traditionally see in the game. This level extends vision on both sides of the screen and provides a balance of visibility for building while being aware of one's surroundings.

Things elevated to a whole another level at 100 degrees (Image via YouTube/BRUX)

Once the FOV slider moves to 100 degrees, things change drastically. The size of the player's avatar is much smaller, and it provides a greater view on the x-axis of the screen, allowing for better awareness while building, editing and tunneling.

When the FOV level is maxed out at 120 degrees, it looked something like this (Image via YouTube/BRUX)

When the FOV level reached its maximum limit of 120 degrees, players could not only see their builds as a whole, but more details on both the vertical and horizontal sides of the frame were visible.

The angle provides plenty of visibility of the user's builds and the builds of their opponents if they choose to build it right next to it. However, accuracy in this view could suffer as the crosshairs will be extremely tight, and perceiving depth for shots won't be as effective as the lower angle FOVs in Fortnite.

Julie @ONE_shot_GURL Fortnite finally added an FOV slider I guess.. 🤣 Fortnite finally added an FOV slider I guess.. 🤣 https://t.co/RosR2Cq0T6

An FOV slider has been demanded by the community many times over the years. In the previous Chapter 3 Season 1, a glitch increased the FOV of the user by default, allowing them to see the entire map in one glance. While concepts are always going to be around, only time will tell if Epic will make such a game-changing move.

Edited by Danyal Arabi