Fortnite YouTuber increases his FOV so much he can see the entire map at once 

While glitches and bugs can be pretty annoying in live service games like Fortnite, some glitches can be entertaining and even assist players. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 got a massive update, dropping a lot of new and excellent additions as well as several bug fixes.

Despite this, players have still encountered numerous bugs like the recent bug, allowing players to phase through walls or the usual XP glitches. Now, a player has discovered a way to increase the FOV, enabling him to see the whole island at once.

A Fortnite player has found the best way to view the complete map at once

FOV stands for field of view, which translates into the amount of space the player or audience sees. FOV plays an important role and is a critical aspect of the game as the more the FOV, the more you will be able to see on your screen.

The standard FOV in Fortnite is around 80%, and during the Chapter 1 days, OG players used to play on a stretched resolution, letting them get a better view of everything.

BuicyJuice 💦 @BuicyJuice New FOV glitch in Fortnite made me make so hard I became Walle 🤖 New FOV glitch in Fortnite made me make so hard I became Walle 🤖 https://t.co/wvzMOxKmQN

While players can still play on a stretched resolution in Chapter 3, a player has found a new FOV glitch that will give players a whole new view of the game. A Fortnite YouTuber called Lachlan has discovered a new FOV glitch that gives him a full view of almost everything.

To perform the FOV glitch in Chapter 3, all you need to do is hit slide in the pre-game lobby merely seconds before the battle bus leaves. This can be pretty hard to get right at once, and players might need to practice it for a while to implement the glitch correctly.

Readers can watch this video for better reference:

However, this is not the only way to increase FOV in the game. Some players have managed to get enhanced FOVs by accident and even managed to bag more than ten kills in a single game. Make sure to take advantage of this FOV glitch before the developers patch it in the next update.

