Fortnite World Champion 'Bugha' may be on the verge of quitting the game

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf may be on the verge of quitting Fortnite like other popular former Fortnite pros. Fans and players have gone on to note that Bugha isn't as invested in Fortnite as he used to be before.

Bugha's performance in the last FNCS qualifiers wasn't that great. He and his teammates were getting killed off. Moreover, the fact that Bugha is now being contested at Sweaty Sands is something that doesn't sit well with the Fortnite pro at all.

Will Fortnite World Champion Bugha quit the game anytime soon?

Bugha hasn't made any statement about quitting the game for now. However, he has definitely shown a reduced interest in the game. To top it off, he's rarely seen streaming Fortnite these days. He spends most of his time playing Valorant. In fact, he's even seen playing Valorant in between tournaments.

His teammate Cody "Clix" Conrod went on to state that he wished Bugha would spend more time scrimming in Fortnite rather than playing Valorant. Timothy "Bizzle" Miller is part of the trio with Clix and Bugha. Their performance in the current FNCS wasn't really up to the mark, and Bizzle and Bugha just left the discord chat after the tournament ended.

Bugha has mostly streamed Valorant in the past couple of days. Image via YouTube (The Fortnite Guy)

Although Clix's chat went on to ask him to find a new group, he went on to say that their trio was for life. The entire segment can be seen in the video above. After Bizzle and Bugha left, Khanada had some strong words for Bizzle on Twitter. Clix saw those tweets and reacted to them on the live stream.

word of advice to bizzle stay alive and give clix time to at least kill one — BBG Piece Nada1x (@Khanada) April 25, 2021

Advertisement

Clix went on to say that he didn't think Bizzle and Bugha would give up mid way. He went on to say that the vibe that he got from them made him want to take it casually. An entire mudslinging fest erupted on Twitter following Khanada's tweet.

YOOOOOO Whens the next stream bro — Bizzle (@FaZeBizzle) April 25, 2021

Bugha has begun grinding in Fortnite again, as per his Twitch feed. Image via Twitch (@Bugha)

Keeping that aside, after his disappointing performance in the last FNCS, Bugha was seen streaming Fortnite again, so it's likely that he's grinding again. Bugha has a point to prove right now, and the trio may perform exceptionally well in upcoming games and even make it to the Grand Finals in Fortnite.