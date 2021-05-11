Fortnite World Warrior skin from World Cup Championships may return in Season 6, causes uproar within the community

By the looks of it, the Fortnite World Warrior skin from the World Cup Championships may return in Season 6. If the leaks prove to be true, players will soon be able to see the skin returned to the item shop.

The Fortnite World Warrior skin is an uncommon outfit from the World Cup 2019 set. It was last seen over 600 days ago in the item shop and cost 800 V-Bucks.

Following the 16.40 update, leakers discovered that the World Warrior skin and "Kiss the Cup" emote was added back to the game files. This is rather strange as Epic has claimed that these cosmetics were exclusive to 2019, when the Fortnite World Cup Championships took place.

Take home the prize 🏆



Grab the World Warrior Outfit, World Cup 2019 Wrap and a new Style for Fishstick in the Item Shop now. Available for this weekend only! pic.twitter.com/m1l8hhlag1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 26, 2019

However, the return of the Fortnite World Warrior skin has managed to cause some confusion within the Fortnite community as Epic claimed that it would be exclusive for the World Cup Championships and will never be available again.

However, going by the recent leaks from multiple sources, all of them claim that the skin may indeed be coming back to Fortnite's item shop soon.

Just because it has an updated design doesn't mean it's coming back.

One of those Xbox Exclusive Re-Colors had an updated design a few updates ago.

Just because it's updated doesn't mean it'll come back, you don't have to throw a tantrum, okay? — PufferfishProMinecraft (@pure_pancake) May 11, 2021

What does the community think about the possible return of the Fortnite World Warrior skin?

By the looks of it, the bulk of the community is hyped about the skin returning, and fans and players don't seem to mind it being added back to the item shop, despite Epic claiming it will be an exclusive item.

Hell yeah, my og black widow won't come back 😈🤝 pic.twitter.com/4Yy38odcA7 — 🧠bubblegum0k1oser (@GLaDOS_Chan) May 11, 2021

I honestly wouldn't be surprised if it was Epic's decision. Based on the other skins, it also looks like world cup warrior is coming back even though they said it wouldn't so it's probably Epic saying "F it" were just rereleasing everything. — Alex (@Alex87415458) May 11, 2021

well the only reason i wasted money on the world cup skin was because it said that it will NEVER come back.😐 — Just Jay ok (@JustJayok3) May 11, 2021

on one hadn we have a old exclusive that was turned into a shop skn and in the other side theres world cup warrior a skin thats meant to never comeback , there s no fguicng way they comeb ack this isw just to drive me insane and keep waiting for him theres no way dude no fuckinwa pic.twitter.com/8V47kjzosr — Poyoke1k 🏳️‍🌈 (@Poyoke1K) May 11, 2021

I don't get why people care so much about World Cup Fishstick, it's literally a re-color of his normal outfit. — PufferfishProMinecraft (@pure_pancake) May 11, 2021

However, a few fans are rather upset and concerned about the possible return of the Fortnite World Warrior skin to the item shop, as the item will no longer retain its tag as "Exclusive" or "Rare" within the community.

I’m actually really upset they decide to bring back a skin that they said they would never bring back *world cup warrior* instead of another skin people want more like Rue or outcast or clash fortnite is getting worse at bringing back rarer cosmetics they should just bring — 🍓GamerJT🎮 (Bring back Rue!) (@Je56553226) May 11, 2021

Ok — MikeTheDumbOne (@MikeTheRealOne) May 11, 2021

Not yours, also screw exclusivity — BigChun (@BigChun40010937) May 11, 2021

They said bcs they want money — meryanvfx (@meryanvfx) May 11, 2021

Keeping aside the community, Resident Fortnite Leaker ShiinaBR did bring up a valid point regarding the matter, stating:

"True. I mean, I honestly don't care about World Warrior, I never use the skin, but this isn't just about the skin. If they bring back World Warrior after explicitly saying it will NEVER return, no skins are "safe" from returning. Whether it's Season Shop, Battle Pass or Shop."

True. I mean, I honestly don't care about World Warrior, I never use the skin, but this isn't just about the skin.



If they bring back World Warrior after explicitly saying it will NEVER return, no skins are "safe" from returning. Whether it's Season Shop, Battle Pass or Shop. — Shiina (@RealShiina) May 11, 2021

Based on his statement, if the Fortnite World Warrior skin does return, despite the "exclusive" tag, it leaves much to question about whether other exclusive skins may also return to the item shop in the future. While there is no guarantee of either happening, Epic Games does have a reputation for surprising its fan base when they least expect it.

