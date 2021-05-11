Fortnite World Warrior skin from World Cup Championships may return in Season 6, causes uproar within the community

By the looks of it, the Fortnite World Warrior skin from the World Cup Championships may return in Season 6. If the leaks prove to be true, players will soon be able to see the skin returned to the item shop.
The Fortnite World Warrior skin is an uncommon outfit from the World Cup 2019 set. It was last seen over 600 days ago in the item shop and cost 800 V-Bucks.
Following the 16.40 update, leakers discovered that the World Warrior skin and "Kiss the Cup" emote was added back to the game files. This is rather strange as Epic has claimed that these cosmetics were exclusive to 2019, when the Fortnite World Cup Championships took place.
However, the return of the Fortnite World Warrior skin has managed to cause some confusion within the Fortnite community as Epic claimed that it would be exclusive for the World Cup Championships and will never be available again.
However, going by the recent leaks from multiple sources, all of them claim that the skin may indeed be coming back to Fortnite's item shop soon.
What does the community think about the possible return of the Fortnite World Warrior skin?
By the looks of it, the bulk of the community is hyped about the skin returning, and fans and players don't seem to mind it being added back to the item shop, despite Epic claiming it will be an exclusive item.
However, a few fans are rather upset and concerned about the possible return of the Fortnite World Warrior skin to the item shop, as the item will no longer retain its tag as "Exclusive" or "Rare" within the community.
Keeping aside the community, Resident Fortnite Leaker ShiinaBR did bring up a valid point regarding the matter, stating:
"True. I mean, I honestly don't care about World Warrior, I never use the skin, but this isn't just about the skin. If they bring back World Warrior after explicitly saying it will NEVER return, no skins are "safe" from returning. Whether it's Season Shop, Battle Pass or Shop."
Based on his statement, if the Fortnite World Warrior skin does return, despite the "exclusive" tag, it leaves much to question about whether other exclusive skins may also return to the item shop in the future. While there is no guarantee of either happening, Epic Games does have a reputation for surprising its fan base when they least expect it.
