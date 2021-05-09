When it comes to emoting in video games, Fortnite probably has the largest collection of emotes that players can use to express themselves in-game. A few rare Fortnite emotes have a secret feature that very few players know about

While not all epic or rare Fortnite emotes come with a secret feature, those that do go unnoticed most of the time as they are a bit hard for players to spot. Players often miss the secret feature as the description in the item shop doesn't state if the emote does or does not have a secret feature.

Without further ado, here are the top 5 rare Fortnite emotes that come with a secret feature.

Top 5 rare Fortnite emotes that come with a secret feature

#5 - Hula Hoopin'

Perhaps the most amusing of these Rare Fortnite emotes is Hula Hoppin. the emote was introduced during Chapter 2 Season 1 as a Battle Pass unlockable. Players can have three different things happen when trying to use this emote.

The first is a fail, a regular attempt.

The second is another fail, trying to swing the hoop.

The third is a success, in which it will loop until it is canceled.

Practice makes perfect.



While it is hard to get the hoop to keep spinning, players can get it going after a few attempts.

#4 - Cap Kick

Cap Kick is an uncommon emote that can be purchased from the Item Shop for 200 V-Bucks. It was last seen in the Item Shop on January 11th, 2021. The emote features the character doing a roundhouse kick on a bottle, which removes the cap. However, the emote also had a chance to fail.

Give it a kick.



Just like the other Rare Fortnite emotes, the emote has two possible outcomes,

The first being, the character managed to kick the cap off.

The second outcome being, the character missed and fall to the ground.

While it can be said that successfully kicking the cap off looks amazing, missing it and falling looks far more entertaining.

#3 - Busy

Probably taking inspiration from the scene featuring Negasonic Teenage Warhead chewing gum while texting, unlike the other Rare Fortnite emotes, this one features a more subtle secret feature.

Today in Comic Book History: 2001



Negasonic Teenage Warhead makes her comic book debut in New X-Men #115, do you want to see more screen time from the character?



While executing this emote, there is a chance that the character will either text on the mobile in landscape mode or the normal way. Busy is a rare emote that can be purchased from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks. Sadly is was last seen in the item shop on December 15th, 2020.

Hold that thought.



#2 - Poki

Poki is an Icon Series emote that can be purchased from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks. The emote is based on the iconic dance done by popular Twitch Streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

Unknown to most players, this emote has a secret feature that's hard to spot. Towards the end of the emote, when the mobile appears to click a selfie, there is a small chance that the mobile will appear in landscape mode rather than portrait mode.

#1 - Sizzlin'

Sizzlin' is an Epic emote that can be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-Bucks. It's unclear when the emote will be back, but just like the other Rare Fortnite emotes, this one holds a secret feature as well.

After the emote has been activated and players let it run, there is a possibility of the grill catching fire and burning, probably due to the excessive heat. While there's no fire damage involved, it is certainly entertaining to watch.

