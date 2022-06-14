Fortnite x Among Us: How to get the Distraction Dance emote in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite collaborations are always exciting, and the same is the case with the latest Fortnite x Among Us collaboration. The collab has been under speculation ever since Fortnite introduced Imposters, a game that closely mimics Among Us. Players have been waiting patiently for the new collaboration to drop, and now it's finally here.

The new collaboration comes with a customizable Crewmate back bling and the Distraction dance emote. Introduced in 2018, Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game that grabbed the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced almost all of the world to stay indoors.

Among Us takes place in a spaceship-themed setting, where the majority of the players are Crewmates, and the goal is to complete a set task aboard the spaceship. Some of the players are Imposters, whose ultimate goal is to covertly sabotage the mission either by killing a Crewmate before it completes its task or by creating distractions that are not resolved in time.

How to get the Among Us cosmetics in Fortnite

The famous 'You have been distracted' dance comes from the game Henry Stickmin, which is another collection of games from the developers of Among Us. The distraction dance emote is part of the bundle that is offered by Among Us.

The bundle contains Crewmate back bling, which is customizable, and the emote. Crewmate back bling is a reactive cosmetic that reacts differently in different scenarios in the game. For instance, when a player has equipped the Crewmate back bling and is running, Crewmate back bling also mimics running.

The FAQ page on Epic's website states that upon purchase of the Among Us or any Among Us star pack between June 9, 2022 and June 9, 2023, buyers will get the Crewmate back bling and Distraction dance emote in Fortnite. However, for this, the purchase of the game should only be made from an Epic games account.

Players who have purchased the game from any other source will have to buy an additional star pack to claim the reward. If players try to buy only the star pack, since it is the cheapest option, the transaction won't go through. Buyers need to fulfill a prerequisite, which is to have Among Us in the games library.

Players should note that there is no alternate way of doing this. To acquire the Distraction dance emote in Fortnite, players will either have to buy the Among Us game from the Epic store, or if they already have the game, they will need to buy an add-on star pack from the Epic store. The Among Us game is available in the Epic store for 5 USD, and it is not a bad deal at all, since buyers will also get a game plus this bundle for the price. For those who already have the game, the cheapest add-on star pack consisting of 20 stars costs less than a Dollar.

Such fun collaborations give Fortnite an edge over other games in the category. Epic has had some very interesting collaborations in the past with some of the world's most successful franchises. Players are always excited about such collaborations, and Epic never fails to surprise its fans.

