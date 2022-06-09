Fortnite X Among Us collab finally set to happen; new cosmetic, back blings, and more revealed

Fortnite and Among Us are finally collaborating officially. After Epic Games sort of ripped off the popular social deduction game, which came as a surprise to Among Us developers as well, it seems that they are poised to work together and bring officially licensed cosmetics into the game.

The Fortnite x Among Us collab is one that many players have wanted for a long time. Among Us is past its prime as a game, but it's still wildly popular. At one point, it was probably the most played game and everyone was streaming it or making content about it, even United States' politicians.

Several leakers have just announced and even shown off the in-game cosmetics that InnerSloth and Epic Games have come up with. Here's what players need to know.

Fortnite Among Us collab seems to finally be happening, leaks show

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



God, never thought i'd say that line of words.

#Fortnite Here is the Among Us Crewmate Backbling in Fortnite.God, never thought i'd say that line of words. #Fortnite Leaks Here is the Among Us Crewmate Backbling in Fortnite.God, never thought i'd say that line of words.#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/9ZzbIWgFcb

Several reputable leakers, including HYPEX, iFireMonkey, and ShiinaBR have announced the Fortnite x Among Us collaboration. Based on what they've found, the collaboration comes with the following:

Reactive and customizable back bling

Gaming Legends emote

The back bling is called "Crewmate," a reference to the role that the majority of players in Among Us end up playing. Typically, there are a lot more Crewmates than Imposters.

The back bling looks exactly like the avatars from the game. They would admittedly be very difficult to stretch into Fortnite skins, so Epic elected to make them back blings instead.

The back bling comes in the following colors, just like in Among Us:

Red

Brown

Blue

Purple

Green

Pink

Orange

Black

White

Yellow

The Crewmates (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

According to iFireMonkey, this back bling will react to eliminations and will play music:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The backbling also has animations for running, standing still, crouch running, and being knocked. The backbling also has animations for running, standing still, crouch running, and being knocked.

It's unclear if that music can be heard by other players around, similar to how the Victory Crown's flash can be seen by enemies. That seems unlikely because then the back bling would almost be pay-to-lose.

The second cosmetic in the bundle is a Gaming Legends emote called "Distraction Dance." This is a standard emote, not traversal or reactive or anything else.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the Distraction Dance emote in Fortnite! Here is the Distraction Dance emote in Fortnite! https://t.co/rsyaBtVjrb

According to ShiinaBR, the collaboration just got decrypted, which means there's no release date currently set for it. It could come in a few days or a few weeks, it's anybody's guess.

The Fortnite Among Us collaboration looks like it only includes items so far. There's no information on if there will be any challenges like there were for the Naruto crossover or the Ghostbusters collaboration.

This collaboration is a bit of a surprise, though. It was rumored for a long time before Epic Games introduced Impostors Mode, which was basically the same game as Among Us.

Shiina @ShiinaBR IN-GAME LOOK: Among Us X Fortnite IN-GAME LOOK: Among Us X Fortnite https://t.co/sgaa7DO2FB

After that, most players felt like the two games wouldn't work together because of it and that the rumored collaboration was so far gone that it would never come to fruition, but these leaks seem to indicate that that was not the case.

This information is based on leaks, which are not confirmed sources of information. Hence, players should take them with a grain of salt until Epic officially releases information regarding it.

