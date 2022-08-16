Fortnite x Dragon Ball: How to get the free Shenron Glider

With the arrival of Goku and others in Fortnite, the Dragon Ball Super collaboration is off to a great start. Players can purchase cosmetics from the Item Shop and use the Kamehameha Mythic to deal damage to opponents. If combat is not interesting enough, they can even visit the Creative Island and watch a few episodes of the show.

Speaking of activities, as with all major collaborations, players stand a chance to win freebies by completing simple challenges. As of now, there are seven free cosmetics that players can win by completing Dragon Ball Super challenges.

Those who manage to collect all seven Dragon Balls will unlock the mighty Shenron Glider for free as well. Although this may take some time, players have close to two weeks to complete the task at hand. Here's how to unlock the Shenron Glider for free in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Steps to unlock and earn the Dragon Ball Super Shenron Glider in Fortnite

There are two working parts to these challenges. The first is collecting seven Dragon Balls. Players need to complete any three challenges from each segment of the Dragon Ball Super Challenge. There are seven segments in total:

Warmup

Sparring Practice

Strength Training

Agility Training

Endurance Training

Focus Training

Recovery Training

This means that a total of 21 Fortnite challenges (three from each segment) have to be completed to unlock the Shenron Glider. The other half includes something known as Power Levels.

Players need to increase their Power Levels to earn other free cosmetics (does not include the Shenron Glider). This can be done by completing Dragon Ball challenges or using V-Bucks to unlock each stage of the Power Leveling system.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey You will be able to purchase power level progress from the Dragon Ball x Fortnite event menu, each level/progress will cost 150 V-Bucks. You will be able to purchase power level progress from the Dragon Ball x Fortnite event menu, each level/progress will cost 150 V-Bucks. https://t.co/fi48V5Js7a

As shown in-game, each challenge provides a specific amount of power as a reward upon completion. To unlock all seven freebies, players need to reach Power Level 120 million. This can be achieved by completing the Dragon Ball Super challenges in any order.

At the moment, ten of the challenges are live and more will be unlocked over the coming days. Readers need to keep in mind that it is possible to obtain the Shenron Glider without powering up to 120 million. Depicted in the tweet below is the complete list of all Dragon Ball Super challenges.

What if players are unable to collect seven Dragon Balls by August 30, 2022, 4:00 am Eastern Time?

As unfair as this may sound, once the stipulated time period is over, the Shenron Glider cannot be obtained for free in-game. All the Dragon Ball Super challenges will have expired and part of the collaboration will come to an end. However, hope still remains.

According to the Epic Games blog, the Shenron Glider is not exclusive to the Power Unleashed challenges. It may be available for purchase at a later date from the Item Shop. Here's what the blog says:

"Please note that the in-game rewards Dragon Radar Back Bling and Shenron Glider are not exclusive to Power Unleashed and may be available later in the Item Shop for purchase."

That being said, players can still obtain the Glider after the collaboration ends. However, there's no confirmation as to when it will be made available in the Item Shop. Such being the case, earning it for free is probably the best option.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi