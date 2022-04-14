8 Fortnite gliders that play music when deployed

Among the many gliders found in Fortnite, several of them play sound or music when they are activated.

While many do not see gliders as the most popular cosmetic category, there are some truly rare and incredible gliders available in the battle royale. Especially, the ones with a melodic sound are loved by the players.

Music can be found in the menus, through emotes, and during glider deployment in Fortnite. There are eight gliders that stand out from the rest when it comes to the musical variations. This article will list those eight gliders that play music after they are deployed.

Note: This article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

8 of the best gliders with music in Fortnite

8) Coral Cruiser

The Coral Cruiser glider has been a frequent Item Shop cosmetic since its addition to Fortnite on December 27, 2018. The Rare glider can be bought for 800 V-Bucks and is a part of the Fish Food set.

Some players might find this glider to be slightly annoying while others find it to be a soothing melody. Matching the theme of the glider, it plays a fun underwater style music as players float to the island.

7) Shadow Puppet

Shadow Puppet is an Epic rarity glider and part of the Hacivat set. It can also be seen in the Item Shop quite often, and it can be bought for 1,200 V-Bucks. It was first seen in the battle royale on September 14, 2018.

The music that plays with the deployment of Shadow Puppet isn't a hip hop beat or classical tune. Instead, it plays a song that goes along with the moving characters on its top, a theme reminiscent of a certain time in history.

6) Oktoberfeast

On September 28, 2018, players were introduced to the Oktoberfeast glider as a play on Oktoberfest. It costed 800 V-Bucks at the time, but it hasn't been in the Item Shop for over 200 days, at the time of writing this.

The picnic glider plays a song that reminds the players of German culture and an Oktoberfest celebration. The tune makes players just want to hold hands with someone and swing around in a circle.

5) Mello Rider

Marshmello is one of the most iconic individuals to receive their own Fortnite skin. On top of that, an entire set was created with the Mello Rider glider. It has a relatively low cost of 500 V-Bucks and comes to the Item Shop rather regularly.

This glider plays a beat that one would expect from Marshmello. It is a tune that remains constant over time, but it has players bopping their heads along with it.

4) Master Mix

Master Mix arrived in Season 10 as part of the Battle Pass on August 1, 2019. This is one of the rarest musical gliders right now, as there is no way to obtain the Tier 39 unlockable anymore.

The glider is huge and golden, resembling a DJ booth and a jet. The beat that the glider plays when it is deployed is a catchy one, which will make players take their time landing on the Fortnite island.

3) Hang Time

Hang Time can be found in the Item Shop quite often like some of the other gliders on this list. First released on June 1, 2018, it was available for 1,200 V-Bucks and it costs the same today.

It is truly one of the coolest gliders in the history of the battle royale. The awesome song that it plays is similar to the one with the Baller emote, which many Fortnite fans know and love.

2) Equalizer

The Equalizer glider is one of the original music gliders in the game. It was a reward during the 14 Days of Fortnite event that was in the game all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 7 as a part of the Twin Turntables set.

The music plays immediately after it is deployed and it displays a colorful light show taking place on top of it. The beat is an intense one that is sure to ready any player for what awaits them below.

1) Hot Ride

At the time of writing this, it has been over a year since Fortnite players were last able to purchase the Hot Ride glider from the Item Shop. For 1,500 V-Bucks, this Legendary glider proved to be one of the most popular the game has ever seen.

When deployed, the Hot Rod vehicle comes out and a song that could fit an action movie starts playing. It gets quieter as players turn or slow down, but gets louder as they move forward faster.

Edited by Mayank Shete