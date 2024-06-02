Hacivat skin in Fortnite was added in Chapter 1 Season 5 during the v5.40 update on September 14, 2018. He is one of the oldest characters in-game and is rather sought after despite not having a detailed backstory, as he is rather unique when it comes to design aesthetics. Given his OG status, he looks very different from the more modern skins added in Chapter 2.

There is not much going on in terms of Hacivat's lore. Apart from his description which reads, "from lore to legend", there is nothing else to go on. Epic Games likely wanted the community to build upon their speculations regarding the character. Since many things in the Metaverse are open-ended and indeed open to interpretation, this makes sense. On a side note, Hacivat skin in Fortnite has a LEGO Style. You can use him to explore new LEGO Fortnite Seeds.

That said, here is how to get Hacivat skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Hacivat skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Hacivat skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 2, 2024), Hacivat skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the Hacivat Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The set comprises five cosmetic items, including:

Hacivat (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

(Outfit + Selectable Styles) Hacivat (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Crafted Carrier (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

(Back Bling + Selectable Styles) Tree Splitter (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles)

(Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) Shadow Puppet (Glider + Selectable Styles)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Hacivat Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 3,200 V-Bucks).

Hacivat skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Hacivat skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Hacivat (Outfit + Selectable Styles) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Hacivat (LEGO Outfit) and Crafted Carrier (Back Bling + Selectable Styles).

Tree Splitter (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) and Shadow Puppet (Glider + Selectable Styles) can also be purchased separately for 500 and 1,200 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Hacivat skin stay in Fortnite the Item Shop?

Hacivat skin in Fortnite will be listed until June 3, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

Hacivat skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 3, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. As these cosmetics are not exclusive, they will be listed again in the near future. Check in to the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

