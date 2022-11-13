Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022: What to expect from the collab

The Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022 collaboration is expected to be released soon, much to the delight of fans. In an interesting development, Epic Games has teamed up with the soccer association to introduce new challenges and rewards to the popular video game.

The collaboration was leaked shortly after the current season was released, back in September. The latest leak was released on Saturday, November 12, and reveals more details about the upcoming collab.

It turns out that Epic will release exclusive limited-time challenges for the Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022 collaboration. Considering that the new Fortnite update will be released on Tuesday, November 15, we expect more leaks to be released right after.

Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022 will bring new challenges to the game

The Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022 collab will bring new things to the game (Image via Epic Games)

This isn't the first time Epic Games has collaborated with soccer teams. The first instance was in 2018 when the Fortnite Battle Royale developer released soccer skins to the video game.

Later, Epic released a new soccer stadium POI near Pleasant Park and collaborated with several stars, including Neymar Jr. and Marco Reus. The next collaboration, however, could be bigger than anything we've seen from Fortnite and FIFA so far.

One of the most popular Fortnite leakers, HYPEX, revealed two new challenges that will come with the new collab.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Fortnite Football challenges that are timed around the World Cup later this month will include 2 challenges that require you to slide after scoring & dance after sliding The Fortnite Football challenges that are timed around the World Cup later this month will include 2 challenges that require you to slide after scoring & dance after sliding 🔥 https://t.co/WSnNKdGgMB

As seen in the tweet above, the Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022 collaboration will bring a couple of new challenges to the video game. There will be at least two challenges released and will most likely reward players with XP or cosmetics.

At the moment, there aren't any other details available regarding the collab. However, there is a good chance that Epic Games will release soccer uniforms for all 32 teams that participate in the prestigious competition.

If this happens, players will most likely have selectable styles where they will be able to change the team and the number, similar to some previous skins.

FIFA World Cup 2022 is coming in a few days

The soccer competition begins on Sunday, November 20 (Image via Epic Games)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on Sunday, November 20, and will feature 32 of the best teams from across the globe vying for the prestigious title.

The competition will conclude on December 18 with the grand finale. Considering that soccer is the most popular sport in the world, FIFA invests a lot of finances and resources into the competition, so it's not too surprising that the organization has teamed up with Epic Games.

The next Fortnite update will be released just five days before the competition commences. As a result, Epic will most likely release all the necessary files for the Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022 collab soon.

The next Fortnite update will bring a lot of new content to the game (Image via Epic Games)

Besides the Fortnite x FIFA World Cup 2022, the forthcoming update will add a lot of new content. More specifically, Epic Games will release more map changes and new skins.

Additionally, there is a chance that the development team will release some data regarding the upcoming live event that will take place on the last day of the season. This is why the v22.40 update is the perfect opportunity for Epic to include all the necessary data for the game.

