Fortnite x Naruto collaboration: Five things every player would love to see

The crossover between Naruto and Fortnite still hasn't happened, but players are certainly hopeful.

Before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 began, everyone was almost certain that Naruto would be a part of the Battle Pass. Once that was proven false, players turned their hopes towards any sort of collaboration in the season.

At this point, it would be foolish for Epic Games not to bring Naruto to Fortnite in some fashion, especially since they have allegedly received the rights to do so. Once that happens, the players will be ecstatic if their wishes come true.

Five things players would love to see in a Fortnite x Naruto collaboration

5) Naruto run emote

The Naruto run. (Image via Naruto)

The Naruto run has transcended the series. It has even become a meme of sorts. If a crossover between Fortnite and Naruto takes place, there is no doubt that a Naruto emote is a necessity. Fortnite already has the "Full Tilt" emote, but an in-built version of it just for the Naruto skin would be impressive.

4) A Naruto POI

The Valley of the End. (Image via Naruto)

Players always welcome changes to the Fortnite map. If Naruto makes his way to the Battle Royale, fans would love to see one of his iconic locations be added to the island. Imagine dropping into the academy, seeing the ramen shop, or fighting at the Valley of the End.

3) Other characters

Itachi Uchiha. (Image via Naruto)

There is no way that Naruto comes alone in a Fortnite crossover. Marvel saw tons of characters. So did DC. Even Star Wars sent multiple characters to the island. Skins for characters like Kakashi Hatake, Itachi Uchiha, and even the Pain form of Nagato would be incredible.

2) Kunai weapons

A Kunai. (Image via Naruto)

The Kunai is a type of dagger that is super common in Naruto and the world of ninjas. Shinobi sometimes attach explosives to it, causing it to detonate when it hits its target. If Naruto comes to Fortnite, there is no doubt players would like to see exploding Kunai as a Mythic weapon.

1) Naruto himself

Naruto Uzumaki. (Image via Naruto)

This is the most obvious answer, but also what fans are most excited about. The Naruto crossover means nothing with Naruto making it into Fortnite himself. The Seventh Hokage would be a welcomed addition to the Battle Royale whenever it happens.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar