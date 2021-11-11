Fortnite x Naruto leak: Akamaru backbling, Hokage skin variant, Sasuke & Sakura, Kunai and more

The Fortnite x Naruto leak is the biggest thing to happen this year. A few hours after Epic Games revealed the official collaboration, leakers were able to "spill the ramen" and give players a first look at the cosmetics.

Based on the information from the leak, there will be four distinct skins as part of the collaboration. Additionally, other cosmetics such as backblings and harvesting tools will also be present.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK!



Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK! Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. https://t.co/MkW1v5ANbE

According to the leaks, what can players expect from the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration?

1) Akamaru backbling

Pet backblings are popular in Fortnite. Even though they have become a rare sight, their popularity hasn't faded. With the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration, lovable Akamaru from Konohagakure's Inuzuka may be coming to the island soon.

2) Naruto Hokage skin variant

Sophie⁷ REAPER HYPE ඞ @Sophbox Wait Naruto, Sakura, Kakashi and Sasuke are all coming to Fortnite????



WHY IS HOKAGE NARUTO DOWN THERE TOO Wait Naruto, Sakura, Kakashi and Sasuke are all coming to Fortnite???? WHY IS HOKAGE NARUTO DOWN THERE TOO https://t.co/d05QlJs4hb

In addition to the normal Naruto skin, there are rumors that a Hokage variant will also be present. While it's not set in stone, it's still a possibility nevertheless.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

ji @ultsuchiha thinking about my man sasuke uchiha being one of the best written characters in fiction. sasuke stans we just keep on winning tbh. thinking about my man sasuke uchiha being one of the best written characters in fiction. sasuke stans we just keep on winning tbh. https://t.co/aKdbj3KOEl

Naruto's arch rival and brother in arms, Sasuke Uchiha, is going to be standing tall in Fortnite soon. Based on the information at hand, the skin will only have one edit style with a sword for a harvesting tool.

4) Sakura Haruno

Denzel💀 @denzeldimes @HYPEX What the hell is Sakura doing there. We already have useless skins lmao no thanks. @HYPEX What the hell is Sakura doing there. We already have useless skins lmao no thanks.

Despite fans already not wanting her to feature as part of the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration, Sakura Haruno will have her own skin in-game. At the moment, it's unclear if she will have her own pickaxe or backbling.

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake, the teacher and mentor of Team 7 will also be featured in the collaboration. Kunais may be featured as his signature harvesting tool. However, it's unclear at the moment if that will be the case.

6) Mythic weapon

Based on previous leaks, a new Mythic item, Exposive Kunai, will also be added to the game. At the moment, these are the only known stats for the new weapon:

Recharge Cooldown: 4 seconds

Maximum Range: 300 meters

Delay Between Shots: 1.5 seconds

Hold Duration: 0.15 seconds

Rey - Fortnite News @Rey_Fortnite

If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto!



#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed According to @/HYPEX, Fortnite x Naruto will take place on November 16th! Prepare your wallets!If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto! According to @/HYPEX, Fortnite x Naruto will take place on November 16th! Prepare your wallets!If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto!#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/30OYRQ24fl

Expected costs and other details

There should be four individual bundles for the skins alone, with multiple bundles for other cosmetics and accessories. Presumably, there will also be one bundle for all cosmetic items that are part of the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration.

The cost of each skin bundle can be between 1,800 V-Bucks and 2,200 V-Bucks. While the cost of other cosmetics and accessories may be around 1,500 V-Bucks. The bundle containing all cosmetics from the collaboration could cost an upward of 4,500 V-Bucks.

The cosmetics should be added to the Item Shop by November 16. Given the scale of the collaboration, players can expect to find an entire "tab section" dedicated to the collaboration.

