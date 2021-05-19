Fortnite x NBA Team Battles: Start date, up to 500 free V-Bucks, free rewards, and more

The Fortnite x NBA Team Battles registrations are finally live for players to sign up and earn a bunch of free rewards.

Lace up... The Crossover is going to knock you off your feet 🏀



For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more.



For the first time ever the @NBA is joining Fortnite! Read our blog for info about the new cosmetic set, Player Lockers and more.

Ranging from free NBA-themed exclusive cosmetics to up to 500 V-Bucks, there are a lot of free rewards for players to claim from this new community event in Fortnite. Epic Games has additionally split the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles into two separate time periods. These time periods include:

Challenge Period: 19th May - 21st May; and

Repeatable Period: 22nd May - 23rd May.

During the challenge period, players will be able to register for their favorite NBA teams as either members or fans and complete Challenge Tasks to earn points for their selected teams.

However, during the repeatable period, players won't be able to register for their teams anymore. This period is specifically fixed for players to focus on completing challenge tasks for the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles.

Fortnite x NBA Team Battles

There are three assorted in-game cosmetics for players to earn from the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles. Members of the top three placed teams will also earn additional V-Bucks as a reward. Here are all the available rewards that players can earn from the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles:

Members of the first placed team: 500 V-Bucks and Fortnite x NBA Championship Trophy back bling(fans of the respective team will only receive the back bling);

Members of the second placed team: 300 V-Bucks;

Members of the third placed team: 100 V-Bucks;

Every player who completes 3 Challenge Tasks: Fortnite Spin! in-game spray; and

Every player who complete 5 Challenge Tasks: Fortnite x NBA in-game banner.

In order to register for the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles, players will need to visit the official Epic Games website and register for their favorite teams.

However, players are advised to note that the V-Bucks rewards are only available to members of the top three placed teams. Players will not receive any form of V-Bucks bonus if they are registered as fans instead of members.

Top 5 Teams with the most members in Community Battles so far (Max is 15,000):



- LA Lakers: 15,000

- Chicago Bulls: 800

- Golden State Warriors: 500

- Toronto Raptors: 250

- Brooklyn Nets: 200 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2021

All the NBA skins & their jerseys. They release on the 21st and they come in a Males & Females bundles! Also the Trophy backbling can be earned in the Community Battles!

The Fortnite x NBA Team Battles will be available for a short duration. Players are advised to complete all Challenge Tasks as soon as possible in Fortnite.