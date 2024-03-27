Fortnite x NIKE Airphoria Vol. 2: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite and NIKE have collaborated yet again to bring players a brand new Creative experience, Airphoria Vol. 2, filled with new collectibles and objectives. The map marks the second installment in the Airphoria series. While there are no free rewards attached to the experience this time around, the map still brings innovative elements with the introduction of the Dn Dimension and Dynamic Air.

Fortnite and Nike have collaborated many times over the years, bringing outfits like the Airie Outfit and the Maxxed Out Max Outfit that have been welcomed with open arms by the community. With the launch of the Airphoria Vol. 2 map, it seems Epic Games is turning the NIKE collaboration into an annual thing, allowing players to bring this iconic brand into the virtual world on more than one occasion.

This article will explain how players can find and join the Airphoria Vol. 2 map to jump into the Dn Dimension and save Max within the world of Airphoria.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite x NIKE Airphoria Vol. 2 Creative map

UEFN Map Code

Since the Airphoria Vol. 2 Creative map is a brand-new experience in collaboration with one of the biggest brands in the world, it is fair to say that it will be heavily featured on the Discovery page. However, if players can't find the map, they can navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, players will see a search bar prompting them to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Airphoria Vol. 2 map: 2887-3398-8922. Once players have put in the map code, they must hit confirm. This will change their current game mode to the Airphoria Vol. 2 map, and players can queue up into a match by readying up.

How to play

Once players load into a match on the Airphoria Vol. 2 map, they will be treated to an opening cinematic featuring Max working on his sneakers and utilizing a new element called Dynamic Air to improve them. However, the experiment goes wrong and disrupts the world of Airphoria. This is where the player comes in, as their objective is to traverse the map using grind rails and gather as many collectibles as possible to save Max and the world of Airphoria in Fortnite.

Players must traverse mostly using grind rails, and if they get knocked down or lose their balance, they will be eliminated and respawn at the last checkpoint. However, once they leave the grind rail section, the map transitions into an obstacle course akin to the Only Up! UEFN map. The Creative map takes players through many different environments, allowing them to witness the beauty of Airphoria while also working to save Max.

