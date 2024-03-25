Fortnite leaks suggest Nike Airphoria volume 2 collaboration coming on March 26, 2024

New Fortnite leaks from ShiinaBR and SpushFNBR suggest that a collaboration between Nike Airphoria and Epic Games is scheduled to drop tomorrow (March 26, 2024). The would-be second crossover with the franchise is being called Nike Airphoria Volume 2. While the details are under wraps, a trailer for the same was leaked online a short while ago.

It showcases nothing as such apart from a few animations that are rather vague in the grand scheme of things. Details are limited to a visual teaser that is yet to be deciphered. That being said, here is everything you can expect to see in the upcoming Nike Airphoria volume 2 collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite leaks highlight content for upcoming Nike Airphoria volume 2 collaboration

Based on the information brought to light by the aforementioned leakers/data-miners, the collaboration will mostly be cosmetic in nature. Here is the list of all cosmetics that will reportedly be part of the Nike Airphoria volume 2 collaboration:

Eclipse and Airphorier (Outfits)

OG Max (Back Pack)

Straight Out Of The Box (Emote)

Swoosh (Pickaxe)

For the time being, it is unclear if these will be part of a bundle or sold individually. There is no official release date for them either. As such, the information should be taken with a pinch of optimism.

Aside from the cosmetics, there will be an "experience" as well for the upcoming Nike Airphoria volume 2 collaboration. Based on the information provided by iFireMonkey, a UEFN map called "Dn Dimension" will be added to the game for the occasion.

Here is the leaked teaser for the crossover:

While Fortnite leaks do not provide much insight into the map, players will be able to complete tasks for rewards, much like last time. As to whether or not freebies will be associated with the Nike Airphoria volume 2 collaboration is left to be seen. More Fortnite leaks regarding this crossover should appear during the downtime tomorrow (March 26, 2024) for the update (v29.10).

