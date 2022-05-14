Fortnite x RoboCop collaboration finally becomes a reality

Part of the reason why loopers love Fortnite is because they get to dress up as their favorite superheroes or celebrity. Additionally, they can even don popular pop-culture skins and strut about in-game.

With demand outweighing supply, it is obvious that Epic Games will begin to expand their horizons to obtain copyrights for more skins. Well, as luck would have it, evidence of this cropped up a few hours ago as RoboCop was finally added to Metaverse.

Robocop is available in the Fortnite Item Shop! Get the Outfit, LEG-209 Back Bling, LEG-209 Pickaxe, and Lil' ED-209 Emote. The Emote lets you ride on a mini ED-209.



The crime-fighting cyborg has been a part of pop culture since the late 80's and is showing no signs of slowing down. Players can now don this iconic outfit and fight crimes of their own in Fortnite. But is it worth the buy? It's time to find out.

GoodCop, BadCop, RoboCop: Is this bundle worth a buy in Fortnite?

Given his iconic stature and legacy, priced at just 1,800 V-Bucks, the bundle is an absolute steal. It has four cosmetic items, all associated with the character and the franchise.

To start off, the skin itself looks exactly like the iconic skin from the movies. It stays true to the color tone and design itself. But for many, that is not the best part about this collaboration.

The Leg-209 and Lil' ED-209 seems to be the star attraction of the show. The Leg-209 is the pickaxe which has a bit of dynamics worked into it, while the Lil ED-209 is the one of the best traversal emotes ever made.

Players can sit on a tiny version of the ED-209 enforcement droid and move about seamlessly in-game. For those who love Mechs in general, this is something that is definitely worth the buy.

Overall, given the low price of the bundle, owning this little part of pop-culture history is well worth the price. It's currently available in the item shop and should be up for grabs in a few days.

With RoboCop in the game, could Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator be next?

Although the Terminator skin is present in Fortnite, it feels impersonal. Considering that many Icon Series skins are being added in the game alongside the fact that The Foundation is played by Dyawne Johnson, Epic Games could likely rope in Arnold Schwarzenegger for another Terminator skin.

Also, it is clear to see that the developers are focusing on a lot of 80' and 90's pop-culture skins. Just last year, Will Smith's Bad Boy skin was added in, and now the loopers have RoboCop. Sadly, for the time being, Schwarzenegger's addition is nothing more than speculation and wishful thinking.

Most of it depends on whether or not Epic Games is able to obtain permission to use the character in-game. With Terminator franchise rights all over the place, it is rather unclear whether a crossover featuring Arnold will ever happen.

