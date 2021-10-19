Fortnite x Squid Game concept impeccably reimagines HoYeon Jung as an in-game skin

The craze for Fortnite x Squid Game is growing stronger with every passing day. Gamers are actively entering the various fan-made creative maps available and attempting to emerge as winners within the game.

Content creators have actively taken to the Fortnite x Squid Game creative segments. There are several streams pertaining to the gameplay as well as tips and insights into these creative maps. Several concept artists from the community are hard at work, rolling out some amazing renditions of late.

One of the most recent artworks from a content creator has gone viral in the community. Gamers are completely hooked on this particular Fortnite x Squid Game concept which will be discussed in further detail below.

Fortnite x Squid Game: Concept art reveals HoYeon Jung as an in-game skin

Clearly, one of the most positive aspects of the Fortnite community is that it tries to be all-inclusive. Epic Games developers actively promote the various entertaining activities of content creators and concept artists. Epic usually releases a wide array of in-game cosmetics based upon the work of some of these artists.

Recently, a concept artist with the Twitter handle D3NNI revealed a Fortnite x Squid Game artwork. Despite it being pretty simple, it has certainly managed to get the attention of the Fortnite community.

D3NNI's work features the iconic Mugunghwa mechanical doll from the Red Light Green Light game in Squid Game. On either side of the doll, gamers can see a guard from the series and the character of Kang Sae-byeok.

This simple rendition of Fortnite x Squid Game concept art is clearly going viral for all the right reasons. The character of Kang Sae-byeok is played by the talented HoYeon Jung and the concept art shown above impeccably reimagines her as a Fortnite skin.

The incredibly close resemblance of the concept art to HoYeon Jung herself is being discussed with much excitement within the community. It seems that gamers are clearly in favor of a Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration.

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt I originally wanted to make a whole official Squid Game concept but bc of the fortober concepts & other stuff i’m working on, I didn’t have time. Luckily I coincidentally had to make this for a T5G thumbnail so I still kinda got to make one! All of this was done in 7 hours :) I originally wanted to make a whole official Squid Game concept but bc of the fortober concepts & other stuff i’m working on, I didn’t have time. Luckily I coincidentally had to make this for a T5G thumbnail so I still kinda got to make one! All of this was done in 7 hours :)

If Epic does manage to roll out a collaboration stint, then it is quite likely that players will be able to get their hands on a Kang Sae-byeok skin in the game.

Fortnite concept artists in the community continue to reveal some of the most amazing cosmetics through their social media handles. Gamers should definitely keep a tab on them to get an early peek at some cool Fortnite skins.

