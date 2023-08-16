Fortnite x WWE skins disappoint fans, leaves many divided

The Fortnite x WWE collaboration has been planned for a while now. According to information available at the moment, the Outfits will likely be added to the Fortnite Item Shop on August 17, 2023. However, before Epic Games could showcase the skins officially, leakers/data-miners have been able to get their hands on the in-game assets.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch each have their own Outfits with four individual Styles to accompany them. In addition to the skins, there are two Back Blings, two Pickaxes, and one Emote. While the cosmetic items are a win through and through, not everyone is happy with the collaboration

"Mid Skin" - Not everyone in the community is happy with the Fortnite x WWE collaboration

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are perhaps the most detailed Outfits to have been added to the game in a long time. Given that the models are unique and based on real-life people, it goes without saying that they are amazing. Epic Games has taken great effort to ensure that everything is as accurate as possible.

However, for some strange reason, they are not part of the Icon Series. This is similar to the last Fortnite x WWE collaboration that featured John Cena. That being said, this time around things have been done on a grander scale. Nevertheless, not everyone is happy with the Outfits.

For some strange reason, a small portion of the Fortnite community is not happy with the collaboration. This is not something they wanted and most state it's 'mid' at best. Here's what a few users have to say about it:

As seen from the comments, most users simply don't like the fact that this collaboration occurred. While there's no conclusion or rational reason behind the hate, it may have to do with leaks that occurred earlier in the season.

"Really wished she was one of the skins that was going to get introduced into Fortnite"

Before concrete information about the collaboration came to light, the community was led to believe that the Fortnite x WWE collaboration would feature Rhea Riley. In all probability, this may be the main reason behind the discontent that's been shown by many fans across social media.

No doubt Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have their own fan-following and fanbase worldwide, but Rhea Ripley seems to be rising in popularity swifty. It's possible that those who were disappointed with the collaboration are merely upset that their favorite WWE athlete was not added to the game.

That being said, it's unclear if Epic Games will take note and feature Rhea Ripley in-game anytime soon. Given that collaboration takes a lot of time and paperwork to get going, it may be a few months or at least a year before she is added to the metaverse. Even this is an uncertainty as it depends on whether or not Rhea wants to be part of the game. For the time being, this Fortnite x WWE collaboration will have to make do.

