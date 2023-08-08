Fortnite leak shows 2 WWE skin featuring Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch

As per the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will be the next two WWE superstars to join the metaverse. Both of these athletes were showcased on social media a few hours ago holding models of in-game Pickaxes. While it was earlier speculated that Rhea Ripley would be the next Outfit, this did not come to pass.

Thanks to the leaker/data miner known as BarbieharpFN, the first leaked images of the Outfits have also been showcased. Although they are unclear and heavily watermarked, they provide an indication as to what players can expect to see in the game. That being said, here's more information about the newest WWE collaboration.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will debut in Fortnite soon

Although Epic Games hasn't yet made an official announcement, leakers/data miners have been able to gain insight into the scope of the collaboration. According to the information at hand, the collaboration will kick off after the Fortnite update v25.30 goes live. The downtime for the update is at 4 pm Eastern Time today (August 8, 2023).

In addition to Outfits, the collaboration will include other cosmetic items as well. Both characters will have their own Pickaxe and Back Bling. Based on the information available, there will also be a Victory Royale Emote of sorts. When used, the character will hold the WWE Belt. The Bundle/Set will cost 2,400 V-Bucks.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- Both skins will include a Pickaxe and Backbling

- a victory royale emote where you hold the WWE belt

- Bundle that will cost 2,400 V-Bucks More info about WWE x Fortnite VIA @BarbieharpFN- Both skins will include a Pickaxe and Backbling- a victory royale emote where you hold the WWE belt- Bundle that will cost 2,400 V-Bucks pic.twitter.com/4QpumJXpBU

Aside from cosmetic items, there is no indication that Epic Games will be featuring a Creative Map for the occasion. With Jujutsu Kaisen being the main anticipated collaboration of Chapter 4 Season 3, all focus has been directed toward it. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen what the developers have in store.

When will Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch Outfits be available in the Fortnite Item Shop?

As mentioned, since there is no official statement about this collaboration yet, there's no exact timeline in place. In most instances, Outfits that are added to the game after a major update are featured in the Item Shop via an early rotation. However, this is not always standard protocol.

At times, the Outfits can be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop a few days after the update goes live as well. Nevertheless, those who may miss out on purchasing them this time around can rest assured that they will return to the Item Shop soon enough. Given how popular Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are, Epic Games is bound to rotate their Outfits a few times this year itself.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.