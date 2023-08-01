Jujutsu Kaisen X Fortnite new trailer reveals four new skins

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, a new trailer for the upcoming collaboration between the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen and the battle royale video game Fortnite was released. The latter series has previously collaborated with several household-name anime franchises, including Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia.

While the trailer serves as an announcement of the collaboration between the two franchises, no additional information has been released at the time of this article’s writing. The trailer features no release information for when the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will be released in the Fortnite game. However, it does seemingly reveal the skins set to be included.

In addition to seemingly announcing the Jujutsu Kaisen character skins for the Fortnite collaboration, the trailer also features some Easter Eggs from the anime and manga series. While these are relatively few, it’s exciting to see such attention to detail and a tribute paid to author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original series.

Jujutsu Kaisen X Fortnite collab trailer features First Year group, two of Megumi Fushiguro’s Shikigami

The trailer opens up with two Fortnite characters making shadow puppets of an elephant and a dog on a nearby wall. These shadows transform into the images of two of Megumi Fushiguro’s Shikigami - Kon and Bansho. Their English names are Divine Dog: Totality and Max Elephant. Megumi is seen using both Shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 via his Ten Shadows Cursed Technique.

The wall on which the two Shikigami appeared then begins to crumble, with Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori, and Nobara Kugisaka bursting through. The camera then zooms in on Gojo, Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji in that order, showing each strike an action pose before the trailer ends, officially announcing the collaboration.

While the trailer itself doesn’t overtly announce any release information, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Fortnite has. Per the official account, the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will launch in the v25.30 update for the game. According to other sources, the update is expected to be released on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

It’s currently unknown exactly what will be included in the collaboration beyond being able to collect skins based on the four characters mentioned above. However, the inclusion of the aforementioned Shikigami in the trailer could be indicative of emotes based on certain powers from the series also being included. The fact that two in-game character models are seen making the shadow puppets that become the Shikigami further supports this.

Unfortunately, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with only the character skins themselves seemingly confirmed. Thankfully, fans won’t be waiting long to find out what else is available, with the collaboration set to be released in just a week.

