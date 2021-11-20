Fortnite XP glitch in Chapter 2 Season 8: New Creative method to earn up to 15,000 XP every 5 minutes

Encountering glitches in Fortnite is quite common nowadays. The franchise has grown considerably since 2017, but this issue continues to persist even now. The developers try their best to eradicate glitches, however, with the release of new content, some of them do find a way into the loop.

The reason why the community stays silent over glitches is because most of the time it assists gamers to achieve targets and complete missions. Earning XP through Fornite glitches is also quite common.

Recently, gamers have pointed out a glitch that rewards up to 15,000 XP almost every 5 minutes.

Fortnite: Gamers can exploit the Go Goated mode for XP

Epic has released several custom maps and creative modes for Fortnite. Gamers can enter these modes through special codes and enjoy time out from the usual battle royale game.

The recently released Go Goated mode is a minefield where loopers can grind some easy XP. There is a glitch in the system that is rewarding gamers with an insane amount of experience points.

For every elimination, loopers can get around 10,000 XP. Winning each round in the Go Goated mode credits around 6000 XP. They can also get an additional 5000 XP by finishing off any knocked out opponent.

It is evident that the experience points are buffed up for Go Goated mode. Loopers are looking towards an easy method to earn 15,000 XP in a span of a few minutes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was deemed sweaty by gamers. Earning XP in the game was quite tough and many lagged behind the Battle Pass. Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over soon, they have a wonderful opportunity to earn some quick XP through the Go Goated mode.

Glitches can be a hindrance if they interfere with the gameplay. However, this kind of glitch helps gamers in their objectives to grind XP and rank up. So they can go ahead and try it out without having the thought of misusing the resources or breaking the spirit of sportsmanship.

