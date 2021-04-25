Fortnite XP glitch grants player 12,500 XP multiple times, here is how

Glitches are very common in Fortnite. Fans have recently stumbled across a Fortnite XP glitch that allows them to quickly level up in the game.

The Fortnite XP glitch in question is associated with a quest in the game. This glitch helps players complete the quest quickly, earning them XP in the process.

This glitch is associated with a quest that requires players to collect animal bones. The quest has multiple stages and players can only complete it four times. With each completion, players are rewarded with a whopping 12,500 XP.

To exploit this glitch, players first need to kill wild animals and collect the animal parts. Once they've collected the animal parts, they need to find other animals to kill, or find the spikes on which animal skills are mounted.

Once players come across more animal parts on the floor, all they need to do is throw the animal parts they have in their inventory onto the animal parts on the floor. Instead of lying separately, all the parts get fused and appear as one part but the count increases. Collecting these parts then adds towards the quest.

The above video explains the entire process clearly. Sadly, this Fortnite XP glitch is associated with a quest, and there's no point using this glitch anymore because it doesn't grant any additional XP once the quest is complete.

When it comes to collecting animal parts, Bony Burbs or Colossal Crops seems like a good place to land. Players can come across wild boars in Colossal Crops. Killing these boars will always yield animal parts. NPC Tarana can be found at Bony Burbs. Players can interact with her and purchase animal parts in exchange for gold in Fortnite Season 6.

For now, this is the only Fortnite XP glitch. With the Fortnite 16.30 update arriving this Tuesday, players will do well to make the most of this glitch because there's a high chance it will get patched in the upcoming update.