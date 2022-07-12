Fortnite: "You do not have permission to play" error explained

Some Fortnite players have reported getting the "You do not have permission to play" error in the past few weeks. Fortunately, fixing this error is very easy and there is nothing to worry about.

While the wording of the error makes it sound serious, the truth is that it is harmless in most cases. More often than not, this has nothing to do with permission to play the popular video game.

Unfortunately, there is a more severe error that is similar and players have been getting it lately. In this article, we will explain both of these errors and give you solutions on how to fix them.

What to do when you get the "You do not have permission to play" error in Fortnite

The "You do not have permission to play" error has nothing to do with permission or the license for the video game. Instead, it is mostly caused due to a server issue.

If you receive this error, please try following the steps below:

Check your internet connection

Restart the video game

Restart your router

Check if servers are down

Check if your account is correctly linked

The last step is only for console players who need to have their accounts linked to Epic Games. In certain cases, players will receive this Fortnite error if they try logging into an account that is not linked.

Linking accounts is very easy and can be done in the game or on epicgames.com. Follow the steps as listed below:

Log in with your Epic Games account

Open Account Settings

Go to Connected Accounts

Link your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo account

If your console account is linked to another Epic Games ID, you will have to unlink it first, then link it to your primary account. In case you still run into issues, feel free to contact the support team and someone will get back at you within a few days.

Be careful if you are not an adult

If you are not an adult, you will have to verify your Fortnite account. To perform this verification, players need to enter either a credit card number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number.

Epic Games has to force players to verify their accounts due to legal regulations. Unfortunately, many parents are skeptical and refuse to enter their personal information, fearing that Epic will abuse them.

If you get an error screen while trying to play Fortnite and it is asking you to verify your account, you will have to ask your parents to complete this process. If you do not verify the account within 30 days, it will be deleted.

Unfortunately, the only way to get rid of this error is to complete the account verification. This process only needs to be done once. After that, your account will be safe and will require no further verification.

Epic Games has received a lot of backlash for the verification process and it will be interesting to see if they change anything about it in the future. But for now, you will have to enter your personal information to regain access to your Fortnite account.

