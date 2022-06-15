Fortnite YouTuber brings back the Skybase strategy in Chapter 3 Season 3, and it works

When it comes to Fortnite content creators, Elliott Watkins, better known as Muselk, is one of the most creative out there. He's been around since the "OG" days and finds unique ways to play the game, one of his favorites being Skybasing.

For readers new to this strategy, Skybasing is not rocket science. In essence, players build high into the sky to gain a vantage point and bypass the terrain below. With any luck, opponents won't notice the build in mid-air and shoot it.

However, as the loot pool rotates, certain items that allow players to mitigate fall damage are removed, making the Skybase strategy dangerous. Nevertheless, with some creativity and ingenuity, Muselk has found a loophole to the fall damage. He has theoretically brought back the Skybase strategy, and it is glorious, to say the least.

Fortnite Skybase Strategy 2.0: Muselk Edition

As aforementioned, the greatest fear when Skybasing is falling off or having someone destroy the build. Given the height, unless players manage to land in water or onto a surface that can mitigate fall damage, death is a guarantee. This is where Muselk has found a workaround.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 introduced rideable animals into the game. Players can use them for mobility, combat, and even build while sitting on them. Furthermore, since each mount counts as a separate entity, its health is not shared or connected with players. See where this is going?

Thus, when an animal falls or takes fall damage, it's not shared with players. Even if the mount dies by falling from a great height, players are left unscathed. This is how the Skybase Strategy 2.0: Muselk Edition was created.

Readers can watch the video here:

As seen in the video, he uses the mount while building and moving to high ground. No matter how many times he falls from whatever height, as long as he's on the mount, the fall damage is zero. While the animal may die, the player is completely safe. Unless someone's shooting at them, that is.

Is Skybasing worth it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Although the strategy is fun and offers numerous tactical benefits, the risks do outweigh the rewards. And while sitting on a mount and falling to mitigate fall damage is genius, there is the possibility that the animal will die due to lack of food or being sniped.

If this happens, players will be left with limited options to go down. They'll either have to use a Rift-To-Go, try to jump off and fall into a body of water, or accept their fate and just go back to the spawn island.

For Loopers who excel at long-range combat with snipers and the dreaded DMR, Skybasing does offer an opportunity to score some amazing headshots. If the base is not too high off the ground, they may be able to survive the fall damage as well and live to fight another day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far