Summer-themed water gun concept for Fortnite's loot pool goes viral on Twitter

Concept art is nothing new in Fortnite. For years now, members of the community have been submitting their ideas. The best of them have been added in-game via the item shop or featured in the Seasonal Battle Pass.

From the famed Marigold skin by Kitsu to the first in-game cosmetic representing Vitiligo by DahjaCat, Epic Games has brought to life a healthy mix-and-match of ideations in-game.

While concept skins have become more common, weapons are yet to receive importance in-game.

However, with the developers paying more attention to the community, there may be a chance to see them soon. On that note, it's time to present a 'Summer Loot Pool'.

Fortnite concept artist sharktoofs1 show off a summer-themed loot pool

Sharktoofs1's latest concept has taken the community by storm on social media. While the artist is well known for his concept skins, this time around, he's come up with some conceptual weapons based on the summer theme and water guns.

Shark @sharktoofs1 imagine if the fortnite loot pool changed to water guns for summer imagine if the fortnite loot pool changed to water guns for summer https://t.co/jacptNsiMd

It features a goldfish water-pistol, shark water-SMG, Peely balloon grenade, pump-action water shotgun, alligator-styled water-AR, and flamingo sniper rifle. Suffice to say, they look fantastic.

The colors reflect well on the summer theme, and they look suitable for the color scheme of Fortnite. Additionally, given how crazy weapons can be in-game, they don't seem outlandish. Here's what fans have to say about it.

JoJo @JoJoJosiah_ttv @sharktoofs1 yea im gonna need this to happen :) @sharktoofs1 yea im gonna need this to happen :)

Anhel @ArtAnhel @sharktoofs1 if epic don’t add these, we will be canceling the summer event @sharktoofs1 if epic don’t add these, we will be canceling the summer event https://t.co/8uVSAhF7nQ

mr.popcoren🍿 (13 days until 🥳🎂) @MrPopcoren @sharktoofs1 omg imagine if (idk how it will work) but u will have skins for your weapons! not wraps those are lame @sharktoofs1 omg imagine if (idk how it will work) but u will have skins for your weapons! not wraps those are lame

GiGi @gigis_lab @sharktoofs1 Yass for the summer it would be so cool! No necessary to change the system of the weapons but the look?! Would be so fresh @sharktoofs1 Yass for the summer it would be so cool! No necessary to change the system of the weapons but the look?! Would be so fresh

TheHauntedLegend @THLArt @sharktoofs1 Someone hire this man already. Fudging genius @sharktoofs1 Someone hire this man already. Fudging genius

Praise and support aside, the real question to be asked here is: Will Epic Games add these weapons to the game? Well, it's a bit more complicated than most readers would think.

Water-themed guns for Fortnite, yay or nay?

While it's a "yay" from fans, Epic Games will not be able to add these to the loot pool. Before readers can begin hating them, there's a logical explanation for the same.

Each weapon is designed based on the theme of the current season. For instance, primal weapons were added to Chapter 2 Season 6, the following season, alien weapons, and the last featured Sideways weapons alongside the normal loot pool.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Arm yourself with an anomaly!



Come pick up the unvaulted Sideways Rifle & Minigun for Sideways Showdown Week. Arm yourself with an anomaly! Come pick up the unvaulted Sideways Rifle & Minigun for Sideways Showdown Week. https://t.co/uzv0ccO3mw

Although a new set of weapons are introduced every season, they have likely been in development for a long time. Thus, adding new types of weapons to the game is not a short-term affair.

Furthermore, implementing a concept into the game is rather complex. It goes from ideation on paper to digitization, animation, physics, and many other things before it can become an in-game item.

Thus, while the idea is cool, it's unlikely to be added to the game for the summer. Maybe if Epic Games considers things, it could be featured next year. Until then, all loopers can do is cross their fingers and hope for the best.

