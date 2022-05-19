×
Create
Notifications

Where to the find Sideways Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Sideways Rifle (Image via Epic Games)
Sideways Rifle (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Feature

Wild Weeks are quickly becoming one of the best parts of Fortnite. Many players anxiously await the opportunity to experience new things, even if it's just for a week.

In the past, Wild Weeks has reintroduced bows, bouncers, trickshot weapons like the Flint-Knock Pistol and the Hunting Rifle, and so much more.

This week, Epic Games is adding Sideways weapons back to the game. Sideways anomalies aren't active, but their guns are available.

The Sideways Rifle is considered the best Sideways weapon due mainly to the amount of damage it can deal with a single shot. Here's where to find it.

Arm yourself with an anomaly! Come pick up the unvaulted Sideways Rifle & Minigun for Sideways Showdown Week. https://t.co/uzv0ccO3mw

Sideways weapons make a return in Fortnite: Here's where to find the rifle

Fortunately for anyone who wants to pick up either of the Sideways weapons, they've entered the regular loot pool. Players can find them on the floor, in chests but not in Supply Drops or vending machines. They're pretty easy to find and can come in any rarities.

The best way to find them quickly is to open a lot of chests. Players can land at a place with many chests and start looking. Often, that means a heavily trafficked POI.

However, some spots have many chests that would be safer to visit. The island with Windbreakers and the area to the southeast of The Joneses are two such locations.

Chest spawns in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)
Chest spawns in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Here's what Epic Games had to say about the current Wild Week:

"The Sideways may be nowhere in sight, but Sideways weapons have made a return! In Sideways Showdown Week — running now until May 24, 2022, at 8:59 AM ET — the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun are out of the vault."

They continued:

"Not their first time in a battle involving the Island’s fate, you can find these weapons in Chests and on the ground. How to upgrade Sideways weapons without Cube Monster Parts? Just take 'em to an Upgrade Bench!"
The #Fortnite Wild Week 1 is now live: Sideways Showdown Week!- Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun unvaulted!Complete quests for additional XP! https://t.co/0LDi7NsDLx

Here are the XP challenges related to Sideways this week:

  • Deal damage with Sideways weapons (10,000, split into four stages)
  • Pick up a Sideways Rifle and Minigun in one match
  • Upgrade a Sideways weapon at an upgrade bench
  • Overheat any Sideways weapon
Also Read Article Continues below

Doing each of these, including the four damage stages, will give players 25,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP in one of the final pushes to unlock Battle Pass rewards this season.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी