Where to the find Sideways Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Wild Weeks are quickly becoming one of the best parts of Fortnite. Many players anxiously await the opportunity to experience new things, even if it's just for a week.

In the past, Wild Weeks has reintroduced bows, bouncers, trickshot weapons like the Flint-Knock Pistol and the Hunting Rifle, and so much more.

This week, Epic Games is adding Sideways weapons back to the game. Sideways anomalies aren't active, but their guns are available.

The Sideways Rifle is considered the best Sideways weapon due mainly to the amount of damage it can deal with a single shot. Here's where to find it.

Arm yourself with an anomaly!



Come pick up the unvaulted Sideways Rifle & Minigun for Sideways Showdown Week.

Sideways weapons make a return in Fortnite: Here's where to find the rifle

Fortunately for anyone who wants to pick up either of the Sideways weapons, they've entered the regular loot pool. Players can find them on the floor, in chests but not in Supply Drops or vending machines. They're pretty easy to find and can come in any rarities.

The best way to find them quickly is to open a lot of chests. Players can land at a place with many chests and start looking. Often, that means a heavily trafficked POI.

However, some spots have many chests that would be safer to visit. The island with Windbreakers and the area to the southeast of The Joneses are two such locations.

Chest spawns in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Here's what Epic Games had to say about the current Wild Week:

"The Sideways may be nowhere in sight, but Sideways weapons have made a return! In Sideways Showdown Week — running now until May 24, 2022, at 8:59 AM ET — the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun are out of the vault."

They continued:

"Not their first time in a battle involving the Island’s fate, you can find these weapons in Chests and on the ground. How to upgrade Sideways weapons without Cube Monster Parts? Just take 'em to an Upgrade Bench!"

Here are the XP challenges related to Sideways this week:

Deal damage with Sideways weapons (10,000, split into four stages)

Pick up a Sideways Rifle and Minigun in one match

Upgrade a Sideways weapon at an upgrade bench

Overheat any Sideways weapon

Doing each of these, including the four damage stages, will give players 25,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP in one of the final pushes to unlock Battle Pass rewards this season.

