Fortnite YouTuber discovers bizarre glitch to merge 2 skins into one, here's how

Fortnite skins are one of the best parts of the game. There have been tons of original skins. Many players prefer playing with collaborative skins like Spider-Man, the Mandalorian, Doctor Strange, or Superman. Using skins and changing them as needed is a massive draw for the game and why so many players like it.

Players might never consider merging two skins or skin styles into one. That is technically impossible. However, players can now do it, thanks to a glitch. In this case, two Spider-Man skins became one while doing a quest.

Fortnite player finds unique glitch to put two skin styles together

This glitch, like many others, comes courtesy of Glitch King on YouTube. He's by far the most prolific in finding and using glitches. Others often show them to him, but he is the go-to account for Fortnite glitches.

This time, he's glitching two skins together. Players need to have the Resistance quest to use a disguise kit and then place a weapon schematic. If this quest has already been completed, the glitch may be impossible.

Gamers also need to equip the Spider-Man skin with the Future Foundation Style. This style was available at level 140 in the bonus rewards for last season's Battle Pass.

NukaTaco @NukaTaco Taken me awhile this season, but made it to level 140. Future Foundation Spidey! #Fortnite #Fortnite Chapter3 Taken me awhile this season, but made it to level 140. Future Foundation Spidey! #Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/aB0VyQcEFF

Fortnite players can then load into a match and start completing the quest mentioned above. Using the disguise kit, which prompts a joke about the gamer's fake mustache, will briefly change the skin.

After finding out where to place the weapon schematic, gamers can interact to complete the quest. Under normal circumstances, the skin would revert to whatever it was before using the disguise.

However, this new glitch switches the head of the skin to the Future Foundation Style. The rest of the skin turns into classic Spider-Man. On top, the skin is white, and the rest is red and blue.

Future Foundation Style (Image via NOOB NOOB FRUIT on YouTube)

It's not a terrible mismatch, so it looks kind of cool. It's also interesting that this glitch happened to the Spider-Man skin. In theory, Spider-Man could wear one suit with a different mask since the mask is a separate piece.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home skin has a built-in emote that removes the mask, so there's a universe where that skin removes the original mask and puts on a different one in Fortnite.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar