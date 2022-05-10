Fortnite YouTuber discovers a game-breaking strategy to win every single time

Now that Fortnite is a lot less sweaty with Zero Build, content creators are bringing back meme strategies. Instead of relying on weapons, they're coming up with unusual techniques to help them bag a Victory Royale.

Prominent Fortnite YouTuber Kobes is one such player who is known for his game-breaking strategies that somehow work every time. Recently, he discovered that Med Mists could be stored in tents and used this feature to win a game without engaging in a single battle.

Fortnite player tries to get a Victory Royale by storing Med Mists in tents

Med Mist is easily one of the best healing items ever. Players can quickly get 5 health per tick, and the maximum usage capacity is 150. This implies that Loopers can go from 1 to 150 health in just 30 seconds.

Kobes put three Med Mists in his tent and prepared for a massive heal battle in the next game. He landed at Camp Cuddle and bought four more Med Mists from the Metal Team Leader NPC. Each item costed 25 Gold Bars.

Near Camp Cuddle, there's a Vending Machine that also helped Kobes in achieving the unthinkable. Apparently, if a player's health is low, they can purchase a Patch Up from the Vending Machine that instantly restores 50 HP.

Before the first storm started, Kobes was able to gather over 10 Med Mists, nine Med Kits, and a ton of Floppers. While Med Kits provide 100 health in 10 seconds, Floppers provide 40 health in just 1 second.

Fortnite YouTuber Kobes gets a Victory Royale with 0 eliminations

It is worth noting that Kobes has tried winning a Fortnite game with just healing items previously, but he failed due to a lack of resources. This time around, he was clearly more prepared than ever, and the additional Med Mists from the tent were game-changing.

Even though it was a meme strategy, Kobes planned out everything and used the healing items only when they were required the most. For this, he had to calculate the storm's damage at every stage. For instance, the creator only used Med Kits when his HP touched 50. Moreover, it was vital to consume the Vending Machine's Patch Up feature at the right moment.

It is no surprise that all the planning and effort paid off, and Kobes finally bagged a Victory Royale without any gunfights. What's more surprising is that he was left with several Floppers and five Patch Ups from the Vending Machine when the game ended.

The aforementioned Victory Royale is enough to prove that healing is a viable winning strategy in Fortnite Chapter 3. All players need is a tent and some additional Med Mists to start the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu