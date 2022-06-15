Fortnite YouTuber discovers glitch to enter Vaults without opening them

One of the best places to get high-tier loot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is the Vaults. However, most Vaults require more than one player to open, and that can be a challenge for the lone wolves. Fortunately, a YouTuber recently came across a glitch in the game that allows players to enter Vaults without even opening them.

Epic Games recently introduced ridable animals in the Battle Royale game. These animals help players get across the island. Interestingly, they are much more useful than just for mobility purposes. Ridable animals are literally the key to opening Vaults in Chapter 3 Season 3. If your squad abandons you or you're playing with randoms, you only need a wolf or a wild boar by your side.

YouTuber iBackk recently posted a video about how to enter Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 without opening them. His trick might help players get some of the best loot in the game without exerting any effort at all. The heavy arsenal should be enough for players to last an entire game and may even help them get a Victory Royale or two.

How to enter a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 using animals

There are multiple Vaults located all across the map. Most of these require at least two players to open, which makes them difficult for solo players to open. However, a neat little trick involving ridable animals can help players pick the locks on all the Vaults on the island.

The following steps can aid solo players in entering the Vaults in Chapter 3 Season 3 without having to open them:

Find a ridable animal like a wolf or a wild boar. Take the animal in front of the Vault. Wait for the animal to go inside the Vault and come out. Mount the animal and ride it inside the Vault. Use the animal to exit the Vault once you are done looting.

Animals might take a few seconds to wander in and out of the Vault. There is also a chance that they might walk out of the Vault while players are looting. Therefore, one should have an escape plan to get out of the Vault just in case something like this happens.

All the ridable animal and Vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

In order to get high-tier loot, players need to know where the Vaults are located. They will also need to know where to find the nearest ridable animal in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. There are a total of six Vaults on the map. They are all located on different corners of the island.

Inside Rave Cave. South of Condo Canyon and East of Chonkers Speedway. Small island east of The Foundation statue. Northeast of Daily Bugle. Southwest of Rave Cave and Northwest of Reality Falls. North of Logjam Lumberyard.

Ridable animals, on the other hand, can be found all across the island. They are in abundance, and players might even locate one right next to the Vault they need to enter.

Ridable animals in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via FN.gg)

Players should try out the glitch before it is patched by Epic Games and try to get as many Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

