Fortnite YouTuber discovers a glitch to stop Kamehameha instantly 

Kamehameha is one of the most powerful mythic items to have ever been introduced to Fortnite. Staying true to the lore, this attack can render the most well-protected opponent defenseless in mere seconds. In short, once fired, there's no escaping the damage, or is there?

Given that Kamehameha is an energy beam, technically another Kamehameha can cancel each other out. When fired at the same time, Kamehamehas can nullify each other's effects in mid-air. However, getting the timing right is easier said than done.

Nevertheless, there seems to be one more way by which a Kamehameha can be canceled in Fortnite. While it's unclear if this is how it was meant to be, a simple Rift-To-Go can render the attack useless every time. Here's how it works.

Kamehameha is no match for an interdimensional rift machine in Fortnite

By now, players are well aware of just how powerful and dangerous a Kamehameha can be. Once it's charged up and fired, there's no stopping it. The only way to survive is to either hide behind natural hard terrain that cannot be damaged or use a Nimbus to make a quick getaway.

However, given that players levitate mid-air while charging up their Kamehameha, they have a very good line of sight and superior firing angles. This leaves players down below with limited scope to escape. At times, even using a Nimbus to escape does not pan out, and they get shot out of the sky.

Thankfully, those hard times can now be put aside. Discovered by Fortnite content creator Glitch King, Loopers can employ this simple glitch or tactic to render Kamehameha useless. All that players need is good timing and a Rift-To-Go.

Since the Rift-To-Go has an area effect, anyone within the radius will be sucked into the rift once the item is activated. This essentially cancels out Kamehameha and renders it useless. However, there is a risk involved. Players will have to get close enough to their opponents to drag them into the rift as well.

Alternatively, the Rift-To-Go can also be used to make a getaway. Since a rift will open in the sky above the island, the person using Kamehameha will not be able to react fast enough to pan the angle of the attack. With a bit of luck, the player will be able to glide to the island with zero effort.

Will Kamehameha be vaulted?

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 coming to a close soon, it's rather unfortunate that Kamehameha will get vaulted without a doubt. Since the item is part of the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, the developers will not be allowed to keep it in-game past a certain point.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Fortnite x Dragon Ball "Power Unleashed" quests and their rewards will leave during tonight's downtime, and the cosmetics will leave the shop soon (tonight or tomorrow)



The Dragon Radar Back Bling and Shenron Glider may be in the Item Shop at a later date, according to Epic. The Fortnite x Dragon Ball "Power Unleashed" quests and their rewards will leave during tonight's downtime, and the cosmetics will leave the shop soon (tonight or tomorrow)The Dragon Radar Back Bling and Shenron Glider may be in the Item Shop at a later date, according to Epic. https://t.co/PgOG0IUBjF

While it may be added to Creative mode soon, it will definitely not be available in normal playlists. That being said, players have a little over two weeks to live out their Dragon Ball dreams before the item is vaulted forever. As for the cosmetics, given that Naruto skins are still in circulation, those from Dragon Ball will make a return in the future.

Furthermore, since the collaboration has made waves in the Fortnite community, another one may also be in the works. However, Epic is yet to confirm or deny these rumors. Players will have to wait for more information to get a clearer picture.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi