Fortnite YouTuber discovers new exploit to reach Level 200 quickly

A Fortnite YouTuber recently came up with an excellent way to earn a lot of XP in a bit of time with minimal effort. This is a welcome sight for many Loopers this season.

Players have been frustrated with how little XP they're earning this season. Epic Games has reduced the XP amount on several tasks within the battle royale game, ultimately making it harder to level up.

They also increased the XP required for each level, which doesn't help. This season has been a grind, especially compared to previous seasons that also felt like a grind.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic has pushed a hotfix buffing accolade XP.



All accolade XP amounts appear to have been multiplied by 2x. (Discovering a landmark is now 2,000 XP instead of 1,000 XP) Epic has pushed a hotfix buffing accolade XP.All accolade XP amounts appear to have been multiplied by 2x. (Discovering a landmark is now 2,000 XP instead of 1,000 XP)

This has forced gamers to find every opportunity to earn as much XP as possible. This has led them to XP glitches, secret Creative maps, and other exploits. Epic Games doesn't like XP exploits, but sometimes there's not much they can do about it.

Fortnite YouTuber GKI comes up with a stellar XP exploit in Creative mode

GKI, otherwise known as Glitch King, is the go-to for many players when it comes to glitches in Fortnite. If there's a way to miraculously fly across the map in seconds, Glitch King knows it.

If there's a way to temporarily go invisible, Glitch King knows it. What they know best, though, is XP glitches, maps, and exploits.

However, unlike other XP maps they have discovered, this one was homemade. Glitch King shared their map with players, and it has loads of XP waiting for them.

The code for this Creative map is 9496-3304-5859. Some of Glitch King's subscribers said waiting ten minutes before doing anything will increase the number of XP, but either way, there's a lot to be had.

There is a vault almost directly in front of players when they first spawn on this map. Right next to it is an XP Shop button. Gamers should interact with it, which will send them into a new room.

In that room, players should turn to the right, where they will see a tomato. Walk over to that. To the right of that tomato is an AFK XP button, which needs to be enabled.

There is a return to map button in the room that will take players back onto the main platform. There is a blue phone booth on it. Exactly three floors behind it is a secret XP button in the right corner.

This will put Fortnite gamers in a new room, where there are two secret XP buttons. In the top left corner of the room, the first button can be found, which will put players back on the platform.

Darth Vader requires a lot of XP (Image via Epic Games)

Go back to the XP button behind the phone booth to return. In the opposite corner, Fortnite players will find the other button.

In a one-minute video, Glitch King managed to rack up over 90,000 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 XP. Players who repeat this process over and over can earn a lot of XP and get to level 200 a lot faster.

However, this is an exploit, and Epic Games is not too fond of it. They may shut down the map anytime, so Loopers should try it out as soon as possible.

