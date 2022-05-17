Fortnite YouTuber makes an FPS driver simulator in Creative, and it's as good as it sounds

The FPS mode in Fortnite is the latest craze amongst fans of Epic Games' Battle Royale game. Eagerly waiting for the developers to bring an FPS mode, players have already started emulating the first-person perspective in the Creative mode.

Following successful variations of using weapons in the first person, players now want to know what driving a vehicle looks like in FPP. Thankfully, Mustard Plays on YouTube recently uploaded a video showing what an FPS Driver simulator in Creative looks like.

Mustard successfully created an entire simulation course for players to drive the Battle Bus in the first person. The immersive experience was genuinely fantastic and explains why Fortnite needs an FPS mode as soon as possible.

What does driving in first-person in Fortnite look like

Before building an entire course, Mustard first wanted to see what driving a Battle Bus in first-person looks like. He was amazed by the view as it almost looked real.

Moreover, the inside of the bus lights up if the radio is turned on. This makes it even more fun while driving the bus in first-person mode.

Knowing that he could drive a bus like that, the YouTuber built a bus driving simulator. He first created the course in third-person to see if it worked.

After completing the course in third-person, Mustard enabled the first-person mode and showed players how cool an FPS Driver simulator in Creative mode looks.

Mustard Plays @MustardPlays This #FortniteCreative map turned out a bit wild, but if you want to be a true bus driver you gotta pass the tests: youtu.be/RRAbcxCao44 This #FortniteCreative map turned out a bit wild, but if you want to be a true bus driver you gotta pass the tests: youtu.be/RRAbcxCao44 https://t.co/dqlHZp8RDj

Players can try out the simulator using the Creative Map code from Mustard Plays. The YouTuber has made an easier version of the course than the one he made in the video and made it public using the code '8540-2236-8433'.

Should Epic Games introduce an FPS mode in Fortnite?

Players have been asking for an FPS mode in the Battle Royale for a long time now. After seeing what shooting and driving in first-person would look like, the demand for an FPS mode will only increase.

Moreover, the Zero Build LTM is the perfect way to implement a first-person perspective in the Battle Royale game, bringing it to par with other games from the genre.

Unfortunately, regardless of how amazing this sounds, several players are against the FPS mode in Fortnite. According to them, this would ruin the concept of cosmetics, as skins and back blings will no longer be visible.

Naturally, Epic Games relies a lot on micro-transactions to make money. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that the developers will bring in an FPS mode that will affect their in-game cosmetic sales.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar