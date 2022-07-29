Fortnite YouTuber proves Imperial March emote is pay-to-win

Despite the developer's best efforts, a few pay-to-win cosmetics indefinitely manage to sneak into Fortnite. While they don't break the game, they do provide a distinct edge to players. Depending on the situation, players can take advantage of it and win the match.

This pay-to-win feature is usually prevalent in cosmetics. However, this time around, it's an emote that is responsible for things. This is rather unusual, as emotes seldom provide any advantage to players.

While there have been a few such emotes in Fortnite over the years, they don't set off too many red flags. That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Imperial March emote bug/glitch.

Imperial March emote lets players become invisible in Fortnite

The Imperial March emote is rather simple in nature. It's a traversal and pays homage to Darth Vader. However, as discovered by Glitch King, the emote has joined the Dark Side of The Force and gives users the power to disappear from sight.

When used in certain areas of the map, players can phase through walls and remain invisible. In the video, Glitch King demonstrates this by using the emote on top of The Foundation's statue. The character completely vanishes from sight and stays hidden as long as players keep it active.

The emote is part of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It's located on page 10 and can be obtained for seven Battle Stars. While the emote is termed "pay-to-win", ironically, it's free for everyone. That being said, this unfair advantage can be used by all players in-game.

Will the Imperial March emote be useful in all combat scenarios?

In hypothetical situations, the emote can be used to gain an advantage. However, it depends on where the storm circle shrinks. If it moves away from The Foundation's statue, it will be rendered useful.

Furthermore, when playing on other parts of the island, if no walk-through wall is present, the emote will not function as intended. Even if players use it next to a structure, it will not phase the character into it. That being said, for the most part, the emote can't really be termed as pay-to-win.

Can players get banned for using this glitch to gain an unfair advantage?

Over the last few months, Epic Games has relaxed their ban-hammer to a large extent. It would seem that they are focused on more important things, such as hackers and cheaters in-game. Banning users who use third-party software has become their main priority.

Such being the case, getting banned for using this pay-to-win emote is an unlikely scenario. Since the emote and walk-through walls are both assets belonging to Epic, it's technically not the player's fault for using them. Since this doesn't pertain to exploiting Fortnite XP glitches, it will fly well below their radar.

Having said that, given how it works, there's not a lot that players can do using it. Apart from hiding in plain sight and perhaps ambushing opponents, it's more of a trophy showpiece than a useful mechanic.

