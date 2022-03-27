Fortnite YouTuber reimagines what building would look like with new pieces, and its pure magic

Since its inception, building in Fortnite has been one of the most integral features. However, when Epic Games removed it for a few days, players could finally imagine the game without it, and frankly, it felt so much better.

Many players argued that the Battle Royale game should do away with building mechanisms permanently. Without building, the skill gap would reduce significantly and bring all players on an equal footing.

Amidst all of this, a Fortnite YouTuber has reimagined building entirely differently. Yet another way to change the skill gap would be to introduce new pieces and allow players to do more with building.

YouTuber creates new building pieces for Fortnite

Since the release of Battle Royale, it has always had four standard building pieces. The ramps, pyramids, walls, and roofs have been the only available structures for players to work with. However, it is high time that Epic Games introduced some new pieces to the game.

As a result, YouTuber Brux tried to reimagine building in the game with three new pieces. His latest video displays what the Battle Royale game will look like with a sphere, pillar, and an upside-down 'V-shaped' ramp.

Leaf @leaf999__ I hope fortnite ads new building pieces someday I hope fortnite ads new building pieces someday

Watching the YouTuber play with his new building pieces was nothing less than pure magic. The possibilities of making new structures and strategic edits with the new pieces are immense. Coupled with the already existing structures, players can do some wonderful things if these pieces were to arrive in the game.

How can one use the new concept builds in Fortnite?

The first new building piece is a pillar, perfect for temporary cover. Players can also place pillars for strategic peeks and strafing. However, the pillar would not be as effective a cover as a box, especially when healing.

Players also have a sphere that can easily replace using four pieces to build a box. However, using it will be a risk that players must be willing to take since the entire sphere will break at once when shot. This will deprive them of cover from all directions, leaving them exposed.

Brux @CodeBrux I made a custom building piece I made a custom building piece https://t.co/KDpxU7Nr3t

Finally, the upside-down 'V-shaped' ramp can be an instrumental piece as it will provide two layers of protection at once. It can be used instead of pyramids as it won't block the player entirely, giving them room to peek and take fights.

Although this is still a concept, demand for new building pieces has been out there for quite some time. It would be interesting to see if Epic Games considers bringing variety to building in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar