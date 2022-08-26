Fortnite YouTuber tries using Kamehameha on Zero Point

There have been quite a few incredibly powerful items in Fortnite over the years. Stormbreaker, Infinity Gauntlet, Carnage, Venom Symbiotes, and many others have been some of the most powerful items added to the game. The latest addition to that list, the Kamehameha, comes from the Dragon Ball Z crossover.

This item jumps to the top of the list of powerful items found in Fortnite. The Zero Point, the McGuffin of the entire storyline, is also incredibly powerful. It holds all of reality together, and every villain has tried to get control of it.

Could the Kamehameha do something to the Zero Point? One Fortnite YouTuber set out to discover just that. Here's what happened.

Fortnite Kamehameha vs Zero Point: What happens when the two go against each other?

Fortnite YouTuber GKI (also known as Glitch King) is popular for finding every imaginable glitch in the game. However, this time, Glitch King wasn't exploiting a glitch.

He was determined to find out if anything would happen to the Zero Point if it was attacked with a Kamehameha. The Zero Point is currently floating at the bottom of Loot Lake. Glitch King collected a Kamehameha, swam over to the Zero Point, and aimed at it.

The water (of which there is a fair amount between the player and the Zero Point) blocks the blast from the Kamehameha, so nothing happens. However, being the king of glitches, Glitch King knew how to get underwater.

Kamehamehas fire powerful blasts (Image via Epic Games)

With a Zero Point fish, he boosted under the water, which put him much closer to the Zero Point. From this position, he tried to attack it again. Ultimately, the water appears to be impenetrable. This makes sense since it is protecting an item that controls all reality.

The Kamehameha is a brand new item that can be obtained by opening Capsule Corp capsules. These are items that will drop down on the map during a match, in a similar fashion to the Venom and Carnage symbiotes. However, unlike those, the capsules drop more than just one time. There can also be a few on the map at once.

Initially, these capsules will drop a few minutes after the match begins. They will spawn more frequently as the game goes on, so late-game situations will be more interesting.

The capsules can be seen on the Fortnite map. Everyone can see them, so nearby players will need to sprint to get to them first. Once they open them, players need to move fast because opponents might be very close.

The Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud mobility item can be found inside the capsules. These capsules are the only place either item can spawn, so the only way to get them is to open one or kill someone else who has one.

Kamehamehas have three uses before they disappear and a long cooldown in between uses, but they are extremely powerful. TThey can destroy builds in their way and deal significant damage to players caught in their brief but overwhelming beam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish