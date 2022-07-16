Fortnite YouTuber using 1000 mats in less than 30 seconds shows exactly what not to do

Fortnite has a superfluity of sweats. Be it a bot or a seasoned opponent, such players never miss an opportunity to give themselves airs.

Detested by many, sweats in any situation resort to their modus operandi. Many users abhor encountering such opponents.

Sweats is a term that describes loopers who brandish their strategizing skills even when the opponent poses no substantial threat. Coined by Fortnite streamers, the term is frequently used in-game and has now made its way into other gaming communities.

Unsurprisingly, sweats can be found in any game.

Even though most gamers find sweats loathsome, they cannot discount the impressive display of skills they bring to the game. Given the dynamics of Fortnite, it provides an excellent ground to display the skills players have mastered from devoting themselves to the craft.

Fortnite sweat puts on display amazing skill set

Fortnite has various modes, but Battle Royale remains OG. While other game modes are becoming popular by the day, most users still flock to BR.

It offers unmatched satisfaction in completing challenges, outlasting opponents, and getting a Victory Royale. Although the experiences above are gratifying, nothing compares to eliminating a sweat.

Sweats are infamous for ruining the gaming experience for most gamers. No wonder it is delightful to eliminate a try-hard who is hell-bent on building structures for the easiest of kills.

A video is doing rounds in the community, where a looper uses more than a thousand mats to build an impressive structure, just to land a simple elimination.

Posted on YouTube by a user named DailyMongraal, the clip depicts a player facing an opponent with a height advantage and shooting at him on the ridge. The former then starts building a structure to protect himself from incoming fire. The first structure gets obliterated, and the user begins building another.

This is when he enters God-mode. Something super-natural overtakes him, and in a matter of seconds, the gamer lays down an impressive structure and continues to do so. The next few seconds are just a haze of mats being laid and edited.

The only thing viewers can see clearly is the character running through a maze of mats and the rather mellifluous keyboard sound.

The looper goes on laying more than a thousand mats in thirty seconds. He finally reaches his opponent, who is easily brought down with a shell of a shotgun and a burst of an SMG. Upon eliminating the opponent, he is ecstatic in celebration.

The Fortnite community is split over the video. While some deemed him the reason Epic Games brought in the Zero Build mode, others applauded his impressive skills and held him as a worthy opponent.

Despite the divided reaction of the community, it would be unjust not to acknowledge the skill set displayed in the clip.

He is one of the many talented users Fortnite offers. It is the only title in the vertical that can provide such game-play dynamics. Hate it or love it, this game is in a league of its own.

