Fortnite Zombie Tycoon: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

As Tycoon maps continue to establish themselves as some of the most engaging experiences in the Fortnite ecosystem, creators are constantly trying to elevate their game and deliver a Tycoon experience that does something different. Although many scenarios and avenues for Tycoon maps are available, Zombie Tycoon truly takes the cake when it comes to an action-packed experience.

Designed by Fortnite Creator teambrawl, Zombie Tycoon brings the classic Tycoon Creative experience while putting undead monsters and zombies into the arena to spice things up for players and keep the experience engaging.

This article shows how you can find the Zombie Tycoon map and build your own zombie survival base to protect yourself from the horde.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Zombie Tycoon map

The Zombie Tycoon map lobby (Image via Epic Games || MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

Since Tycoon maps are an immensely popular aspect of the game's vast ecosystem, Zombie Tycoon has attracted much of the community's attention, so the map should be relatively easy to spot among other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, to skip the hassle of browsing through several Creator maps, head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you'll see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Zombie Tycoon map: 7810-6525-1912. Hit confirm after entering the assigned map code. This will change your current game mode to the Zombie Tycoon map; now you can start on your base.

How to play

You can fight hordes of zombies on the map (Image via Epic Games || MBT on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on Zombie Tycoon, you'll spawn inside a city flooded with zombies, and you have to select where you want to establish your zombie survival base. While you can claim the foundation for your base for free, you will have to earn money to purchase upgrades for the base.

Do this by engaging in typical Tycoon map activities like collecting money that stacks up in your bank account. However, you can also earn by eliminating zombies that are present in abundance across the map.

Much like other Fortnite Tycoon experiences, the Zombie Tycoon map provides a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, allowing you to progress through the tiers while mowing down zombies.

