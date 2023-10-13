Fortnitemares 2023: Deal damage to enemy players before the first storm circle closes

The storm circle, a sizable ring surrounding the battlefield, appears at the beginning of each match in Fortnite. As the game progresses, it will intensify, begin to move, halt once more, and then restart its cycle, finally covering the island entirely. Every second that passes in the storm causes more and more harm to the player's HP. Since the game's launch, the storm has become one of the most crucial components in the game.

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players are required to deal damage to enemies before the first storm circle closes. They have to do this as part of the "Fortnitemares Trick Or Treat" quest, which will award them 15,000 XP upon completion.

Step-by-step guide on how to deal damage to enemy players before the first Storm Circle closes in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Find a place with a high density of players and deal damage before the storm closes in. It is important to note that you have to deal a total of 100 damage to finish this challenge, which will be done as you eliminate one enemy.

1) Finding a place with high density of players

Landing in Eclipsed Estate in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

There are several locations scattered across the map with various numbers of enemies. The Eclipsed Estate is an ideal spot for this task as it provides you with a number of players to eliminate. It is packed, and the moment you land, you should find them easily.

You will find the majority of the players near the Inner Sanctum of the Eclipsed Estate. This is where Kado Thorne is located, and the majority of players land in the Eclipsed Estate for this very reason to eliminate Kado Thorne inside the vault of Eclipsed Estate.

2) Eliminating enemies by dealing 100 damage

Dealing 100 damage to enemies in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

It is important to remember that you don't necessarily have to eliminate an enemy to finish this task, as simply dealing damage should do the deed. However, as you keep shooting, the player will die, which will lead to the completion of this challenge. This is a pretty straight-forward task, but what one needs to keep in mind is to be steadfast and quick in the approach.

If you don't plan on landing at Eclipsed Estate, look for another location with a high density of players, such as Slappy Shores or Frenzy Fields. Once you land, quickly find a gun and look for enemies around you. Don't waste time doing anything else, such as looking for more ammunition or armor, as you won't have much time before the storm closes in.

