From Chug Jug With You to a $19 Fortnite card: Revisiting the 5 most popular Fortnite memes ever

After the recent v16.30 update in Season 6, memes like Chug Jug With You and a $19 Fortnite card started trending on social media.

Fortnite has become a major part of popular culture due to its collaborations with artists, musicians, athletes, and comic book superheroes. From adapting TikTok trends to memes, the Fortnite community has exposed the vibrant and fun side of the gaming world.

Memes are meant to deliver humorous pleasure and in that department, Fortnite memes do not disappoint. Over time, several Fortnite memes have taken the internet by storm. This article compiles a list of the top 5 Fortnite memes of all time.

Top 5 Fortnite memes: From Chug Jug With You to a $19 Fortnite card

#5- Chug Jug With You

The parody of the 2008 song “American Boy” by Estelle featuring Kanye West became a popular meme when Fortnite was in its early days.

The rhythm of the song appealed to the content creators, pro players, and casual gamers alike. Almost everyone playing the game has heard the iconic tune. This easily recognizable & catchy tune was stuck in the heads of many Fortnite community members, making it quite popular.

I hate how the “Chug Jug with You” song has legitimately gotten stuck in my head — Marceline Mortis 🍯🐝 (@RigorMarcy) March 25, 2021

Hearing chug jug with you repeatedly has made me forget the lyrics of the actual song — phos (@HaveMe_Pineda) March 23, 2021

Chug Jug with you and $19 Fortnite card most popular memes( Image via Twitter)

The Fortnite community agreed that Leviathan’s voice was perfect for the song. It went on to become a huge hit.

#4- Surprise!!!

SpongeBob Squarepants surprise (Image Via KnowYourMemes)

Fortnite gamers are quite familiar with the concept of ambush. Loopers often hide in bushes and other obstructions to pop out when their opponents least expect it.

The sudden ambush takes them by surprise, and this strategy defeats them. Hence the SpongeBob SquarePants meme took to social media by storm as it animatedly describes how gamers reacted when ambushed.

#3- Worst Trade Deal!

Image via Facebook (unofficial Fortnite memes)

Eliminating opponents in Fortnite gives players the opportunity to pick up valuable items from the loot. However, it is not beneficial when the opponent only has a few items which are of no use to the player.

Sometimes, the player lands his hand upon insignificant items or weapons. Hence, the presidential debate moment from Donald Trump perfectly describes the situation from the player's point of view.

#2- Angry Baby Yoda!

Image via Reddit (r/FortniteBR)

The world melted for a moment when the cuteness of baby Yoda surfaced on television. However, it was quite different when baby Yoda was added to Fortnite.

Baby Yoda seemed angry as it sat in the corner and frowned. The Fortnite community couldn’t help but ask the question, could’ve caused the cute little one to get angry?

#1- The $19 Fortnite card meme

TikTok star and comedian @mrblocku streamed a video in early January. The video was meant to be a giveaway for which he’s quite popular.

$19 Fortnite card meme (Image via Twitter)

"OK. $19 Fortnite card. Who wants it? And yes, I'm giving it away. Remember: Share. Share. Share...and trolls? DON'T GET BLOCKED."

However, it became an overnight sensation, and the Fortnite community joined the bandwagon to create a meme out of it. For example YouTuber, 8-BitAnt added the $19 Fortnite Card audio to Morshu from Link: The Faces of Evil, creating a hilarious video.

$19 Fortnite card meme with Brutus look-alike (Image via Twitter)

Hopefully, we'll see more of these hilarious Fortnite memes as the community grows.