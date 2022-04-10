From Darth Vader to Peter Griffin: 5 Fortnite skins to expect in Chapter 3

Collaboration skins in Fortnite garner quite a lot of attention from gamers. The game has had some of the most impressive partnerships with several big names such as the NFL, NBA, Marvel, and DC, to name a few.

All these collaborations have released some fantastic cosmetics in the game that the community loves even to this day. While Chapter 3 Season 2 has brought Dr. Strange to the island, gamers can expect some more skins.

Recent leaks have revealed some of the collaboration skins that might feature in the game. This article will show details regarding the recent leak and the expected skins.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer.

Fortnite: Upcoming collaboration skins

1) Darth Vader

The antagonist from the Star Wars franchise is a strong contender to feature in Fortnite as a collaboration skin soon. Epic and Star Wars have collaborated and shared a good relationship earlier.

Epic's COO Donald Mustard also teased Star Wars a few weeks back. However, the most recent leak from an Unreal Engine stream revealed some in-game files. One such file was named as C3S3_Vader. Gamers can therefore expect the character to soon appear in the game.

2) Doom

polaq 🐱 @polaqwym IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



LMAO? IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCELMAO? https://t.co/XgX1NsP2aH

The leak that went viral of late also has a filename called Doom. Now, this particular file has bamboozled everyone. The community is divided into two as they are unsure if it's Dr. Doom or Doomguy from the celebrated video game franchise.

However, since Dr. Strange is already on the island, it will inevitably be Dr. Doom, the antagonist, to feature in the game.

3) Peter Griffin

polaq 🐱 @polaqwym IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



LMAO? IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCELMAO? https://t.co/XgX1NsP2aH

The Family Guy protagonist is one of the few characters that has been rumored to come to Fortnite for a long time. There was even a leaked file within the game that had the character. However, it was eventually removed, much to the community's disappointment.

The recent leaks, which revealed Dr. Doom and Darth Vader, also showed a filename called Family Guy. If everything goes well, it seems Peter Griffin will soon be a reality for Fortnite gamers.

4) Indiana Jones

Shiina @ShiinaBR



According to BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 - Season 3!According to @TaborTimeYT , this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time! BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 - Season 3!According to @TaborTimeYT, this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time! https://t.co/DAZ9xwmN6a

The famous historian who treads into adventures will soon become a reality in Fortnite. Popular leaks from data miners have revealed that Epic has been working on the skin for a long time. Gamers can certainly expect him to appear on the island somewhere next season.

5) Obi-Wan Kenobi

FBRFeed @FortniteBRFeed We could actually get Darth Vader & Obi-Wan outfits in Fortnite when the Obi-Wan-Kenobi series officially releases in 2022 on Disney Plus, considering the close relationship they have We could actually get Darth Vader & Obi-Wan outfits in Fortnite when the Obi-Wan-Kenobi series officially releases in 2022 on Disney Plus, considering the close relationship they have 😳 https://t.co/plrpk7NUJd

Another Star Wars character, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is getting its series soon. Since Epic already has a successful history of collaborations with the Star Wars franchise, gamers can expect the skin to arrive on the island.

Credible sources leaked the news. Hence, there is a good chance that the outfit will come shortly.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar